Cascade High School announced today that it has named Nate McMullen as its new varsity boys basketball coach, pending board approval.
McMullen, a 2011 Cascade graduate who played under coach Al Marshall, will take over for Jacob Brindle, who last month announced his resignation. McMullen has been a member of the Cougars' coaching staff since 2015 and was on the bench when Cascade won the Iowa Class 2A state championship in 2018.
"This was my dream job," said McMullen, 27, in a phone interview with the TH. "I can’t thank the community enough, and how they’ve been for me as a player and now coach. I’m pretty excited to see where that opportunity leads me.”
He will be the third boys varsity head coach in school history. After high school, McMullen played college baseball at Clarke University, where he helped the Pride advance to the program's first NAIA National Tournament.
The Cascade boys team had a 15-9 record in 2019-20.