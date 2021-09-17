Julia Gehl finished the course third in 19 minutes and 21 seconds, and Keelee Leitzen and Brooke O’Brien added top-five finishes as Dubuque Hempstead won the Rich Engel Classic, 50-70, over Ankeny on Thursday at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Leitzen was fourth in 19:43 and O’Brien was a second behind her in fifth. Evie Henneberry (20:41) was 14th and Natalie Schlichte (21:16) placed 24th to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.
Dubuque Senior was third with 117 points. Leah Klapatauskas (20:09) led the Rams in eighth place individually. Georgia Harms was 15th in 20:48.
Western Dubuque was fifth with 141 points, led by Alyssa Klein (20:27) in 11th place.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Naumann 1st — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann (16:24) continued his early-season dominance with a first-place finish at the Rich Engel Classic. WD (198) placed sixth in the team standings. Dubuque Senior (322) finished in 11th place and was led by Robert Howes (18:00), who placed 30th individually. Zach Johnson’s 91st-place time of 19:17 paced Hempstead (512).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bettendorf 119, Dubuque Senior 64 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Maci Boffeli won the 100 and 200 freestyle, Molly Gilligan the 50 freestyle, and the Rams won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, but fell short in a dual meet with Bettendorf.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hawks top 3A — After a 19-2 start to the season, West Delaware moved to the top of the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball poll in Class 3A. The Hawks were ranked second last week. Western Dubuque remains No. 2 in Class 4A, and Dyersville Beckman fell one spot to No. 10 in Class 2A.
River Ridge 2, East Dubuque 1 — At Hanover, Ill.: East Dubuque won a grueling opening set, but the Wildcats rallied to claim the last two and the match, 28-30, 25-10, 25-22. Anna Berryman had 10 kills and four aces for East Dubuque. Addison Albrecht downed 10 kills for River Ridge.
Galena 2, Warren 0 — The Pirates (17-0) kept rolling with a straight-set win, 25-6, 25-13. Addie Hefel served up five aces, Taylor Hilby downed seven kills, and Gracie Furlong had eight digs for Galena.
Mineral Point 3 Riverdale 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Ella Chambers had 12 digs, and Blair Watters eight kills as the Pointers won in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11.
Stockton 2, West Carroll 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks improved to 10-6 on the year with a 25-21, 25-18 victory on Wednesday. Kenze Haas had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs. Brynn Haas smashed nine kills and added six blocks.