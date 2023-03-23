With five weekends remaining in the United States Hockey League regular season, two teams have already clinched Clark Cup Playoff berths.
The top six finishers in each conference qualify for the postseason, with the first two receiving first-round byes.
Here is a capsule look at both playoff races, with teams listed in order of current standings:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Chicago Steel (33-15-3-1, 70 points) — The Steel need just two standings points to become the first East team to clinch a playoff berth. Chicago finishes its season with five two-game series, against Green Bay, Team USA, Youngstown, Dubuque and Muskegon. The Steel have qualified for the playoffs five consecutive seasons.
2. Team USA National Team Development Program (31-16-1-2, 65 points) — The Americans can end a three-year playoff drought with just seven points in the final 12 games of the season. Team USA faces Dubuque, Chicago, Cedar Rapids, Green Bay and Youngstown twice each and Muskegon and Madison once apiece.
3. Youngstown Phantoms (30-16-4-1, 65 points) — Youngstown can reach the playoffs for the second straight year with seven points in the final 11 games of the season. The Phantoms face Madison, Muskegon, Chicago, Cedar Rapids and Team USA twice each and Green Bay once.
4. Green Bay Gamblers (27-20-2-2, 58 points) — The Gamblers can return to the playoffs after a one-year absence by securing 14 points in the final 11 games of the season, less if Muskegon fails to win out. Green Bay closes the season with two games each against Chicago, Dubuque, Muskegon, Team USA and Madison and a single game against Youngstown.
5. Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-19-5-1, 58 points) — The Saints can extend the USHL’s longest active playoff streak by securing 14 points in the final 11 games of the season, less if Muskegon fails to win out. Dubuque has never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11, a span of 11 playoffs (the USHL did not hold the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic) and five more than Chicago’s streak. The Saints close the season with two games each against Team USA, Green Bay, Chicago and Waterloo and one with Muskegon.
6. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (25-18-4-4, 58 points) — The Riders can make the playoffs a second straight year with 14 points in the final 11 games, less if Muskegon fails to win out. Cedar Rapids opted out of the 2020-21 season after a summer storm significantly damaged its building. The Riders close the season with three games against Des Moines and two each against Muskegon, Madison, Team USA and Youngstown.
7. Muskegon Lumberjacks (22-25-3-0, 47 points) — The Lumberjacks must overcome an 11-point deficit to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight year. Muskegon’s schedule includes two games each against Cedar Rapids, Youngstown, Green Bay, Madison and Chicago and one each against Team USA and Dubuque.
8. Madison Capitols (12-36-2-1, 27 points) — The Capitols remain mathematically alive — barely — to make the playoffs but need to make up 22 points in the final 11 games and get a lot of help. Madison’s schedule includes two games each against Youngstown, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Muskegon and Green Bay and a single game against Team USA.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Fargo Force (36-9-2-4, 78 points) — The Force have already qualified for the playoffs for the sixth straight season. They were the first team to earn a berth. Fargo closes the season with three games against Tri-City, two each against Sioux City, Lincoln and Sioux Falls and one each against Des Moines and Waterloo.
2. Waterloo Black Hawks (33-17-1-0, 67 points) — Waterloo will return to the playoffs for the second straight season after this weekend becoming the second team this season to qualify. The Black Hawks play Omaha, Lincoln, Sioux City and Dubuque twice each and Des Moines, Sioux Falls and Fargo once apiece.
3. Lincoln Stars (30-18-3-0, 63 points) — The Stars need just three points to clinch a playoff berth for the second straight year. Lincoln plays Tri-City three times and Sioux City, Waterloo, Omaha and Fargo twice apiece to close the season.
4. Tri-City Storm (26-17-3-3, 58 points) — Tri-City can clinch a fifth straight playoff berth with eight points, less if Sioux Falls fails to win out. The Storm face Fargo, Lincoln and Sioux Falls three times each, Des Moines twice and Omaha once in the final 13 games of the season.
5. Sioux City Musketeers (23-23-2-3, 51 points) — The defending Clark Cup champions own just a six-point lead on Sioux Falls, which is the last team out entering the weekend. Sioux City plays Lincoln, Fargo, Waterloo and Omaha twice each and Tri-City, Des Moines and Sioux Falls once apiece. The Musketeers are seeking a fourth straight playoff berth.
6. Des Moines Buccaneers (19-23-5-3, 46 points) — Des Moines sits a single point ahead of Sioux Falls for the sixth and final playoff spot after missing the postseason last year. Des Moines plays Omaha and Cedar Rapids three times each, Tri-City twice and Waterloo, Sioux Falls, Fargo and Sioux City once.
7. Sioux Falls Stampede (19-26-4-3, 45 points) — Sioux Falls sits a point behind Des Moines for the final playoff spot. The Stampede play Tri-City three times, Omaha and Fargo twice and Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City once each. The Stampede missed the playoffs last year.
8. Omaha Lancers (14-27-5-4, 37 points) — Omaha will see a two-year playoff streak end unless it makes up 10 points in the final 12 games. The Lancers play Des Moines three times, Waterloo, Sioux Falls, Lincoln and Sioux City twice each and Tri-City once.
