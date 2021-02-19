Mark Farley expects his University of Northern Iowa football program to be prepared for just about anything during this most unusual of seasons.
The Panthers open the season by hosting South Dakota State University at 7 p.m. tonight inside the cozy confines of the UNI-Dome in a battle of top-five Football Championship Series programs. No. 3 Northern Iowa went 10-5 and 6-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2019, while the No. 5 Jackrabbits finished 8-5 and 5-3 in the MVC last season.
“We’re in the last phase (of preparations), and the last phase this year is making sure you solidify your depth chart and solidify the person coming in, should injuries or COVID happen,” Farley, who enters his 20th season at the helm, said during the team’s media day last week. “The emphasis through the whole camp has been making sure the depth chart and our personnel are structured and taught in such a way that you can play multiple positions, so we can stay within our packages on offense, defense and special teams when something happens.
“There’s going to be a lot of adjusting as this season progresses. There are no open dates as you go through the season. But that’s the hand that we’ve been dealt in this. We’ve tried to put plans together, personnel together and depth charts together so we can adjust to injuries or COVID in the instance it happens, and the players will not be affected too much. It’s all about teaching and packaging things so they understand them and we can be multiple and we can perform them at a high level.”
The FCS opted for spring football in August as the coronavirus pandemic showed no signs of slowing down, while the Football Bowl Subdivision stayed in the fall season — although the Big Ten and Pac-12 started significantly later than the other Power Five conferences.
Northern Iowa scheduled eight games, all within the MVC, with the playoffs set to begin the weekend of April 24.
In a typical fall season, Farley begins the season with slightly more than 100 players on the roster. But, through attrition, injuries, early graduations and players opting out of the season, the Panthers worked with just 85 players in its preseason camp.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun, to be honest with you, to have everybody involved in practice instead of having scout teams. We don’t have scout teams. We have No. 1 offense and No. 2 offense and No. 1 defense and No. 2 defense and a couple of alternates. Everybody is invested, everybody is involved, and I think it’s made our team better.”
Farley spent the fall studying how FBS programs navigated their seasons. He saw less talented teams outperform traditional programs because they handled the inevitable adversity better.
Will McElvain returns at quarterback for the Panthers and will have dynamic receiver Isaiah Weston back as his primary target. Defensively, Northern Iowa will lean on standouts at all three levels — defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, linebacker Bryce Flater and cornerback Omar Brown.
A trio of former Dubuque County standouts also figure to be in the mix for playing time, led by Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt sophomore running back carried 33 times for 128 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 campaign and impressed Farley with his catching ability enough to use him in the passing game moving forward.
William Blaser, a 6-2, 285-pound offensive lineman from Western Dubuque, returns for his senior season. And Reed Snitker, a 6-3, 240-pound linebacker from Dubuque Hempstead, will play as a redshirt freshman.