Two former area football standouts are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
ALEX ERICKSON
Team: Carolina Panthers
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Age: 28
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: Signed to practice squad on Sept. 6, elevated to active roster for Week 1 as a COVID-19 replacement and signed to the active roster Sept. 13.
NFL debut: 2016
This season: In five games, Erickson has one catch for 25 yards. The reception came against Houston, which released him in training camp on Aug. 31.
NFL career: Totaled 1,086 receiving yards and 93 receptions with one touchdown in five seasons in Cincinnati ... Added 135 punt returns and 108 kickoff returns for an average of 8.0 yards per punt and 24.7 yards per kickoff return ... Played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Cincinnati.
DAN ARNOLD
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Height: 6-6
Weight: 240
Age: 26
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Traded by Carolina, along with a 2022 third-round draft pick, to Jacksonville on Sept. 27 in exchange for cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.
This season: In five games, Arnold has 15 catches for 177 yards (11.8 per reception) and a long of 19 yards. He has at least two catches in all six games and had six receptions for 64 against Tennessee this week.
NFL career: In 36 career games, he has 66 receptions for 892 yards (13.28 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has played for New Orleans, Arizona, Carolina and now Jacksonville.