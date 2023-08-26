It started with the opening kick and snowballed from there.
On the 2023 season’s very first play, Dubuque Senior misplayed the kickoff, Linn-Mar pounced, and the rest was history.
The Lions scored just four plays later and added five more touchdowns during an onslaught of a first half that Dubuque Senior would like to erase from its memory en route to a 64-7 victory over the host Rams on Friday at Dalzell Field.
"It's definitely not how you want to start a game or even a season, but I think our guys should have been strong enough mentally to overcome it," Senior head coach D.J. Moore said. "We've put in a lot of work over the summer leading up to this, so it's definitely not the outcome we wanted, but I know we'll get better from this."
Linn-Mar quarterback Austin Waller, who passed for over 1,300 yards last season, used his legs to haunt Senior, rushing for scores of 1, 9 and 15 yards before connecting with Keaton Roskop on a 30-yard pass to complete the first-half route.
Waller tossed a second-half touchdown of 33 yards to cap a five-touchdown effort for the junior quarterback.
Lions’ running back Dylan Muszynski sandwiched in rushing scores of 9 and 18 yards during a season-opening 24 minutes that went all the Lions’ way.
Two plays into Senior’s first offensive possession, Linn-Mar’s Bryson Miell picked off Daylin Moore, setting up a Waller 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0 before 3 minutes had elapsed on the time clock.
A promising Rams’ third drive halted when the Lions stopped a fourth-down attempt.
Waller’s 10-yard scamper on the next possession extended the lead to 21-0 at 2:29 of the first.
And Linn-Mar continued to pour salt on the wound.
The Lions blocked Senior’s ensuing punt attempt to create yet another short field. Muszynski’s second rushing score two plays later jumped Linn-Mar’s lead to 28-0 before the first quarter had elapsed.
Senior, which graduated several key offensive playmakers from last year’s team that was in a playoff hunt, showed its inexperience throughout a troubling first half.
"We're gonnna go back and look at tapes and make the adjustments that we need to make," Moore said. "Regardless of what the score said, there were some positives and obviously we're gonna take that from it."
Junior Drew Francois briefly gave the Rams a much-needed spark when he recovered a fumble and later capped off an impressive 10-play, 51-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown catch from Daylin Moore to cut the deficit to 28-7.
It was short-lived, however.
The Lions answered with two punctuating scores to take a commanding 43-7 lead at halftime.
Tyree Alons scampered loose for a 47-yard score, Waller added his second touchdown pass — a 33-yard connection to Daniel Peplinski, and Alex Thurm found the end zone on a 2-yard plunge to complete a nine-touchdown night for Linn-Mar.
"The No. 1 message (for next week) is that we need to compete a little bit better," Moore said. "We've got to toughen up and bea little bit more physical. We weren't that today, so that's something we're going to get back to."