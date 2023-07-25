Dan Spain put the Clarke University baseball program on the NAIA map during a stellar 11-year run as head coach.
Now, he plans to move a few miles down the road to a program that came within one victory of reaching the NCAA Division III Tournament this spring.
Spain, a former Maquoketa High School standout and 2010 graduate of Clarke, announced via his Twitter page that he has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Dubuque. He replaces the retiring Paul Wyczawski, who became the 17th coach in Spartans history the same summer Spain took over at Clarke and led Dubuque to the first conference championship in program history in 2018.
“This has been a difficult decision but I’ve prayed for direction and the intuition to make the best decision for my family, which is why I’ve accepted the position of head baseball coach at the University of Dubuque,” Spain wrote on Twitter. “With the vision and the resources to create a championship program, it was clear to me and my family that this opportunity was right for me. I am looking forward to building the Spartan baseball program with players who will compete with poise and focus on winning one pitch, one day and one challenge at a time.”
Wyczawski went 203-212-1 in his 11 seasons at Dubuque and led the Spartans to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Dubuque fell to rival Loras College in the American Rivers Conference championship game this spring.
Spain leaves Clarke as the winningest coach in athletic program history at 335-215-1 and guided the Pride to the NAIA tournament four times — 2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19. The Pride won the 2017 Heart of America Conference regular-season title in 2017, claimed four North Division crowns and won the league tournament title in 2018.
The Northern-most school in the conference, Clarke still averaged 30.5 wins per season under Spain despite going just 14-8 in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. The Pride finished above .500 in all but one of his seasons at the helm and posted a 29-17 mark this spring.
“It’s been an honor to lead the Clarke baseball program over the past 11 seasons,” Spain wrote. “Clarke University is part of who I am. I’ll always be grateful for the relationships and value Clarke has provided to my life. The players were my first kids. Now I have three boys of my own.
“I can confidently say I gave my best every day and was always driven by the players. You all believed in me before I believed in myself and nothing has had a greater impact on my life and leadership than that.”
Spain’s travel schedule will decrease significantly. The A-R-C features eighth Iowa schools and Nebraska Wesleyan, while the Heart of America’s footprint includes five Iowa schools, one in Nebraska, four in Missouri and three in Kansas.
Dubuque plays and practices on Dan W. Runkle Field, which features an all-turf infield adjacent to an indoor facility with turf. Clarke plays and practices in Peosta, Iowa, and its indoor training facility is located off campus on Cedar Cross Road.
In addition to coaching at Clarke, Spain has worked with Gold Standard Athletics with former Major League Baseball player Eric Munson.
“I appreciated the support I’ve always felt from the Dubuque and surrounding areas,” Spain wrote. “I look forward to continuing to develop the young athletes in our community through the game. Thank you to all of you, especially the players and coaches. I love you all and I’ll always be your coach.”
Spain concluded the post with #WW, short for his slogan “Winners Win.”