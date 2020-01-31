Teachers in the Clayton Ridge school system can usually tell when Addison Wilwert has a snowmobile race on the near horizon.
The 12-year-old starts acting giddy, and it’s difficult to get her to talk about much anything else.
“Yep, she definitely has that racing blood in her,” said her father, Dane Wilwert, whose father Eldon was a legend on the Dubuque motorcycle and snowmobile scene before passing away last summer at age 80 after a long battle with cancer. “I have a feeling she’s going to have her grandpa riding with her this weekend.”
Addison Wilwert will compete in the Theisen’s Snocross National at Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The event takes place today and Saturday in several classes, and organizers expect to bring as many as 10,000 race fans to the community.
The Fairgrounds last hosted snowmobile racing in 1973, with Eldon Wilwert promoting the show.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Addison Wilwert said. “I like meeting new people, going all over the place and going fast and jumping. But it’s going to be a lot more fun when you get to race in front of your friends from school. I’m excited, because a lot of them are coming this weekend.”
Addison Wilwert raced just four national events during her debut season three years ago. She raced all eight last season and will do the same again this season.
And, like her father said, racing is in her blood.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, and I’ve always wanted to keep our family tradition going,” she said. “It means a lot to me, and it’s going to be even more special this weekend, because of my grandpa.”
Theisen’s hopes to take the Snocross National to a whole new level with a venue change from Sundown Mountain in Asbury, Iowa, to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. With its ability to make snow and groom racing tracks, Sundown played a pivotal role in putting Dubuque on the snowmobile racing map the past three years.
But, Sundown’s location proved to be a drawback. It was limited in space, viewing area and, most importantly, parking. Fans took shuttles from nearby Peosta to the track.
“I really want to thank Mark Gordon at Sundown for getting the event off the ground and taking a chance on hosting it,” said Peter Theisen, the marketing manager for Theisen’s Supply in Dubuque. “It was a big leap for him, and we appreciate him taking that chance a few years ago.”
But the move to the Fairgrounds should take the event to another level. It features ample parking for spectators, as well as the racers and their trailers, and a natural venue for competition. The competition will take place at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, which includes a natural seating bowl and grandstands.
“It’s really built for racing,” Theisen said. “The only thing it didn’t have was the snow.”
And that was a relatively easy fix.
The Amsoil Championship Snocross Series employs an advance crew to sites to make snow and groom courses. Organizers contacted the City of Dubuque and private snow-removal contractors and asked for their excess snow to be dumped at the facility.
“It’s going to be an awesome track, and you’ll be able to see the entire track from anywhere on the Fairgrounds,” Theisen said. “At some tracks, you can only see a portion of the track. So, from a spectator’s standpoint, this is going to be golden.”
Dane Wilwert can’t wait for the show.
“Shakopee, Minnesota, has one of the best tracks out there and it’s going to hard to beat, but this one is going to be close,” Dane Wilwert said. “You’re definitely going to get your money’s worth, because you’ll be able to see so much more than you would at other tracks.”