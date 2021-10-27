Maria Kruse felt a little lonely as she stepped to the starting line at the Iowa Class 2A state cross country meet in Fort Dodge last fall.
She finished 10th as a freshman with a 5K time of 20:20, but she wanted more. And not just individually.
“I didn’t even think I’d make it last year, so going down there was fun and everything, but, lining up all by myself, all I could wish was that the rest of my team was there running with me,” Kruse said. “To have that opportunity this year … it’s such a big deal. We didn’t think it would happen until it did.”
Kruse ran a 20:36 last week to finish third in a Class 2A state qualifying meet at Anamosa, and her Dyersville Beckman teammates also stepped up. The Trailblazers, ranked No. 10 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, claimed the third and final qualifying spot at Anamosa to reach the state meet for the first time since 1996.
No. 3 Monticello won the meet with 49 points, followed by No. 4 Tipton (84) and Beckman (87), which beat No. 18 LaPorte City Union by 10 points for the third and final berth at state.
“The environment at school, and even outside of school, is really neat right now,” said Kruse, the No. 21-ranked individual in Class 2A. “So many people recognize you and wish you good luck at state. To be part of that is really special, especially since it hasn’t happened for cross country in so long.
“You hear about the volleyball team going to state (last year) and the football team going to the playoffs and all the other teams at Beckman being so good. It feels good to be part of a team that has that kind of success.”
That was the goal for coach Tyson Squiers when he took over the boys and girls cross country programs at Beckman five years ago. At that point, the Trailblazers didn’t have much of a tradition in the sport.
“We’ve had some super hard-working teams the last few years, but we weren’t quite at that point where we could get over the hump and make it to state,” he said. “It’s nice to get something back from all that hard work.
“At the beginning of this season, having a team qualify for state was starting to be a little more realistic. I didn’t expect us to be ranked in the top 10 either. We’re not totally where we want to be as a program just yet, but we’re getting pretty darned close.”
Julia Mertz also claimed an individual spot at state by placing 12th in 20:58 at the Anamosa qualifier. Madelyn Reiter took 16th in 21:08, followed by Abby Knepper in 20th in 21:15 and Maria Dudzik in 36th in 22:44. Ellie Recker and Sydney Reiter placed 50th and 52nd for the Blazers, but they did not factor in the team scoring.
“I came into this season trying to be a leader, but to be honest, I really didn’t have to do a ton,” Kruse said. “Once we had our first meet of the season and we did really well, compared to what we normally do, it was like we got a spark. We just took off from there.
“Since then, we’ve had hopes of making it to state, and we’ve just kept improving. I didn’t have to do a lot of leadership to get people going, because they had it in them already.”
The Class 2A girls will run at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to kick off the second day of the state meet. The Class 2A boys begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the Class 1A girls at 2:30 p.m. and the Class 1A boys at 3:15 p.m. Friday’s action includes Class 4A followed by Class 3A.