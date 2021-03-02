The Clarke women’s basketball team put on a defensive clinic on Monday night.
The Pride brought home a conference championship, too.
Bellevue grad Emma Kelchen scored a game-high 13 points and NAIA No. 8-ranked Clarke beat MidAmerica Nazarene, 58-37, in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game in Olathe, Kan.
Makenna Haase and Tina Ubl added 12 points apiece for the Pride (21-2).
Clarke trailed, 12-8, after the opening quarter, but held the Pioneers (18-4) to just single-digit outputs in each of the final three quarters. Clarke trailed by one at halftime, but built a 36-29 advantage entering the final quarter and put the Pioneers away with a 22-8 run.
UW-Eau Claire 81, UW-Platteville 56 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Maiah Domask finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as the Pioneers lost on the road.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 84, Luther 62 — At Loras AWC: Jake Healy and Rowan McGowen scored 16 points apiece, Cole Navigato added 14 and Griffen Clark had 10, and the Duhawks (7-4, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) routed the Norse (1-7, 1-7).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 72, Freeport Aquin 64 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Werner went for 24 points, Benjamin Vandigo and Sam Cocagne added 15 apiece, and the Hornets beat Aquin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Krahn, Lindsey earn all-state nods — Prairie du Chien’s Lily Krahn and Mineral Point’s Mallory Lindsey were selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
Krahn was honored for the second consecutive year in Division 3. A 5-foot-10 junior guard, she averaged 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game while leading the Blackhawks to a regional championship.
Lindsey, a 5-foot-4 junior guard, averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game while leading the Pointers to the Division 4 state championship game.
Cuba City’s Bailey Lutes (Division 4) Shullsburg’s Layla Alt (Division 5) earned honorable mention in Division 5.