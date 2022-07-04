McKenna Stackis made an immediate impact with the Western Dubuque girls golf team as a freshman, and her sophomore campaign was even better for the Bobcats.
Stackis contributed greatly to the Bobcats’ back-to-back trips to the Iowa Class 4A state meet, and her growth should continue into a leadership role as she becomes an upperclassmen.
Stackis fronts the first annual Telegraph Herald all-area girls golf team of the area’s top six players, designed as a traditional golf team lineup with honorable mentions.
MCKENNA STACKIS (SOPH., WESTERN DUBUQUE)
Stackis led the charge for the Bobcats this season with an 82.33 average for 18 holes. After placing 16th at state as a freshman, Stackis dialed it up and finished fifth in the Class 4A field with a 78-76—154 and was just 11 strokes back of the state champion. Stackis’ big performance helped WD place fifth in the team standings. This year’s state experience should bode well for Stackis in really making a hard push for state gold over the next two seasons.
BRIANNA KIRSCH (SOPH., LANCASTER)
Another sensational sophomore, Kirsch also burst onto the scene last season for the Flying Arrows and delivered a standout performance at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet last fall in Verona. She fired an 87-78—165 to place third overall, just 3 strokes back of the runner-up. Another player with a bright future over the next two years.
AVA KALB (SOPH., WAHLERT)
The young talent in the tri-states was evident last season, as Wahlert’s sophomore had a standout campaign. Kalb captured the 36-hole city championship and then parlayed that into another trip to the Class 3A state meet for the Golden Eagles, where she delivered a team-best 12th place finish with an 87-87—174. Wahlert finished third in the team standings.
CECE BALL (FR., WESTERN DUBUQUE)
The rich got richer as the Bobcats had another breakout freshman contribute immediately on their state run. Ball was amazingly consistent and even outshot Stackis at times throughout the season. She played a vital part in WD’s state finish and placed 28th overall herself with a 91-85—176. Stackis and Ball will be catalysts at the top of the Bobcats’ lineup next spring.
KATELYN VAASSEN (JR., WAHLERT)
Vaassen was another steady hand that helped the Golden Eagles finish third in Class 3A. She placed 16th at state with an 88-88—176, and that was coming off a seventh-place state finish as a sophomore. She’ll be working hard to get back inside the state’s top 10 to close her senior season.
EMMA DAUGHETEE (SR., HEMPSTEAD)
Daughetee was one of two seniors on the Mustangs’ roster this spring and she stepped up to the plate. She fired a season-best 77 at Bunker Hill and delivered pivotal performances to help Hempstead claim a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title, which included medaling in the first round of the Valley Divisional meet.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabi Fagerlind (Western Dubuque), Ella Kluesner (Western Dubuque), Hanna Kluesner (Western Dubuque), Kylie Felderman (Senior), Maggie Heiar (Wahlert), Ella Koloc (West Delaware), Shea Steffen (Dyersville Beckman).
