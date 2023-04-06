04052023-edvsgalenabb3-dk.jpg
East Dubuque’s Angel Reyes delivers a pitch against Galena on Wednesday at Wienen Park in Galena, Ill.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

The East Dubuque baseball team has gotten off to a hot start thanks in part to the pitching of Angel Reyes and Parker Shireman.

The duo shared Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week honors after throwing back-to-back no-hitters last week on Tuesday and Thursday to help the Warriors improve to 4-1.

