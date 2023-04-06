The East Dubuque baseball team has gotten off to a hot start thanks in part to the pitching of Angel Reyes and Parker Shireman.
The duo shared Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week honors after throwing back-to-back no-hitters last week on Tuesday and Thursday to help the Warriors improve to 4-1.
Reyes struck out 11 of 15 batters faced and walked just two in four innings as the Warriors earned the 14-0 win over Boscobel. Just two days later, Shireman, one of the team’s three seniors, struck out 13 in a 10-0, five-inning win over Black Hawk.
Recommended for you
“We graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team, so these two have really stepped into a leadership role for us this season,” East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner said. “They are both quiet guys, but they are making a big impact on this team.”
Reyes, a junior, is in his third year as a starter on the varsity team.
“I feel like I bring a lot of experience to the team, and I just try to lead by example,” he said. “My fastball was working well against Boscobel, so I didn’t waste any time and just went after them with it.”
Added Tashner: “Angel is a bit electric to watch. He puts an extra pop in the glove and his offspeed stuff is just as good. He’s really grown over the past couple years and is one of our quiet leaders.”
When he’s not pitching, Reyes can be found at the shortstop position.
“I like pitching the best,” he said. “I enjoy being in control of the game and going at my own pace.”
Shireman said that it was exciting to see Reyes’ no-hitter.
“We trust him as a pitcher, and after a couple batters, I was pretty confident that he was going to throw a no-hitter,” Shireman said. “It was pretty exciting to be a part of.”
On Thursday it was Shireman’s turn.
“I was just trying to keep the ball over the plate, and all of my pitches were working for me,” Shireman said. “I threw a pretty good game against Milledgeville in the season opener, and I was able to get my nerves out then, so I was feeling pretty good.”
Added Tashner: “This is the best start we’ve had since I’ve been here. The guys are all good friends and get along well with one another, and I think we are in for a fun season.”
Both Reyes and Shireman said they would like to continue playing baseball after high school but are focused on the current season.
“We have some big goals for the rest of the season, and we think we have the team to achieve them,” Shireman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.