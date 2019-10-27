Dubuque Senior did just enough to get into the field.
Western Dubuque was just a hair away from the top seed in Class 3A.
Senior snuck into the 16-team Class 4A postseason field as the No. 15 seed — the only 5-4 team to make the field, and at the expense of two 6-3 teams — on its strength of schedule as the Rams earned their first playoff berth since 2015, and just the fifth in program history.
Senior, which lost on the road to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 24-10, in its finale, will play at second-seeded Cedar Falls (9-0) in Friday’s first-round matchup at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“Last night was an interesting night,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said on Saturday. “We felt that by losing last night we probably lost our shot at getting in, and by the time we got home from the game and got unpacked from the bus, all of a sudden text messages started coming through that we made the top 16.
“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than we were. It’s awesome. Very, very happy for our seniors and for our team and for our kids. We had a tough schedule. We didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish, but with the RPI gods, it all worked out for us.”
The winner will play either No. 7 Bettendorf (7-2) or No. 13 Linn-Mar (6-3) in the quarterfinals.
The Rams can thank their strength of schedule and a Week 2 victory for their bid.
The record of Senior’s opponents’ opponents (377-352) was tied for sixth among 4A playoff teams, and the Rams’ opponents’ record (45-36) was seventh among the field.
Three of Senior’s four losses came against playoff teams (Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Falls). The Rams were the third of three teams from District 3 — which saw its last-place team finish 3-6 — to reach the postseason.
Davenport North was one of the two 6-3 teams to miss the 4A playoffs in favor of the Rams. Senior beat the Wildcats, 28-15, in Week 2.
“I don’t think anybody really knows how the RPI is going to go,” Ploessl said. “We had a hard schedule. We knew we had one of the tougher schedules. We were the beneficiary of some teams on our schedule having great seasons. I’m sure Davenport North is awfully disappointed, them being 6-3 and us being 5-4 and they didn’t get in. But we did beat them.”
Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque, which capped just the second undefeated regular season in program history with a 49-13 home win over Maquoketa on Friday, earned the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and will host the No. 13 Washington Demons (7-2) in the first round.
The Bobcats are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2001, when they won the 3A title. WD, last year’s 3A state runner-up, is in the playoffs for the 15th time in program history and the seventh time since 2011.
“It’s definitely huge, for not only us, but the community also,” said Western Dubuque running back Ben Bryant, who watched from the sidelines with a torn ACL as the Bobcats made a run to last season’s state title game . “We work hard every day in practice, so it just feels amazing to be where we are right now.
“There’s nothing like playing up here on the Buc with the whole community supporting you.”
If the Bobcats defeat Washington, they would host their quarterfinal game against either No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) or No. 9 North Scott (8-1) in a rematch from the regular season.
Xavier, the two-time defending state champion, lost to the Bobcats, 20-14, in Week 7. Western Dubuque beat North Scott, 21-3, in Week 4.
Western Dubuque in last season’s playoffs went on the road and upset Solon before avenging a regular-season loss to North Scott in Eldridge.
“You look at how things spun out last year, we went down to Solon ... and we were hungry, and I think we need to be wary of teams like that,” Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. “We need to get to work. Our staff, our kids, they love to prepare, and that shows up on the football field. But they’re excited about this.”
Western Dubuque finished just 0.0058 points behind Solon (9-0) for the top seed in Class 3A. The Bobcats and Spartans would not meet until the championship game.
Western Dubuque also went 9-0 in 1997, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“I think it’s just a reminder that we’ve got to humble ourselves,” Penner said. “Our job’s not done.”
Ed-Co (7-2), which advanced to the state semifinals last year, earned the No. 14 seed in Class A and will play at Saint Ansgar (9-0) in Friday’s first round.
The winner will play Brooklyn BGM (8-1) or Earlham (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings are playing in the postseason for the sixth time in program history and the third time in six seasons.