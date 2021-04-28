Sophomore Emily Bierman drilled a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Aspen Walsh and Malia Weber, leading the Potosi/Cassville softball team to a thrilling 7-6 victory over Prairie du Chien in the season opener on Tuesday in Potosi, Wis.
Jessica Noonan drove in three runs on two hits, which included a home run, for the Chieftains. Weber had a solid outing in the circle, tossing the complete game and allowing nine hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Lily Krahn and Macey Banasik hit doubles for the Blackhawks.
Mineral Point 9, Southwestern 5 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Kaitlyn Cox and Jayda Sudmeier drove in two runs apiece, and Olivia Wendhausen added a triple as the Pointers won their opener against the Wildcats.
PREP BASEBALL
Prairie du Chien 13, West Salem 4 — At West Salem, Wis.: The Blackhawks came out swinging and had plenty of offense in their season opener.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Griebel powers Bellevue — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel continued his stellar senior track season with a pair of wins, leading the Comet boys to victory at the Northeast Rebel Relays on Monday night.
The Comets scored 142.5 team points and outpaced the 10-team field to earn the victory.
Griebel, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, picked up wins in the 1,600 in 4:32.59 and 3,200 in 10:45.23. Teammate Alex Pitts won the 110 hurdles (15.77) and 400 hurdles (59.01).
The boys shuttle hurdle relay team of Colby Sieverding, Max Jackson, Riley Carrier and Pitts also took gold in 1:06.20.
The Bellevue girls finished third, with Bellevue Marquette in fourth.
Shayla Oster swept the shot put (33-10 1/2) and discus (121-3) for the Comets. Bellevue also won the 4x200 relay (Morgan Meyer, Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Adessa Leibfried, Kalesia DeShaw) in 1:51.66 and the distance medley relay (Kalesia DeShaw, Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson) in 4:30.88.
Holly Beauchamp won the 3,000 for the Mohawks in 12:29.84.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo 0 — At Timmerman Field: Alesha Duccini picked up her first career coaching win at her alma mater as the Mustangs blanked Waterloo.
Western Dubuque 1, Cedar Falls 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (6-1) scored in the first half behind Faith Bower, then outlasted the Tigers (7-4) for a big Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Clinton 4, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: Julia Penniston made 10 saves at goalkeeper, but the Mohawks couldn’t get their offense going on Monday night.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Waterloo West 4, Dubuque Senior 3 (SO) — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 13-ranked Rams (5-2) scored twice in a span of 18 seconds in the first half, and Jacob Konrardy scored in the second half for Senior, but the Wahawks pulled it out in the penalty kicks shootout.
Clinton 3, Bellevue Marquette 2 (SO) — At Clinton, Iowa: Carson Michels and Ty Kloser scored goals, and Jacob Bakey set a new school record in net with 29 saves, but the Mohawks lost in a penalty kicks shootout on Monday night.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2 -- At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Will Lawless (No. 2 singles), Harry Tompkins (3), Zach Kahle (4) and Cameron O'Donnell (5) all won singles matches, then the Rams swept doubles to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The battle between the two top-ranked teams in Iowa Class 1A was all Saints, as No. 1 Xavier blanked No. 2 Wahlert.
Cedar Falls 8, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Roos Courts: Kareem Kassas and Kunal Chugh picked up the Mustangs’ lone victory at No. 1 doubles by a 6-2, 7-6 score, but Hempstead lost to the Tigers.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Western Dubuque 9, Waterloo East 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: Meredith Hoerner (No. 1 singles), Ellie McDermott (2), Shelby Olberding (3) and Lexi Clemen (4) all won in convincing fashion as the Bobcats cruised past the Trojans.
Cedar Falls 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Mustangs were swept on the road by the tough Tigers.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: The Golden Eagles were blanked by the Saints.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Edgewood-Colesburg 208, Postville 253 — At Postville, Iowa: Maddy Streicher earned medalist honors with a 4-over par 39, and the Vikings triumphed at Lone Pine Golf Course.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Central 5, Loras 2 — At Pella, Iowa: The Duhawks bowed out of the American Rivers Conference tournament with a quarterfinals loss to the Dutch, which took control with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Former Wahlert grad Audrey Hinz earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles for the Duhawks.
COLLEGE GOLF
Pride men 9th, women 11th — At Raymore, Mo.: Justin Everson tied for 31st overall with a three-round 248, helping the Clarke men place ninth out of 11 teams at the Heart of America Conference Championships.
The Pride women placed 11th overall, with Lilia Lindgren finishing 37th overall with a 309.