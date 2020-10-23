PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville girls volleyball team has another regional championship in its sights.
The Hillmen defeated Prairie du Chien for the second time in less than a week and for the third time this season with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 sweep over the Blackhawks in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Thursday night.
The top-seeded Hillmen improved to 11-1 with the win and advanced to host Saturday’s regional final against second-seeded Dodgeville. The Dodgers handed the Hillmen their only loss of the season on Sept. 22 in a five-set match. Platteville then defeated the Dodgers, 3-1, on Oct. 15.
“Our team goals have been to win conference and regionals, so we are right on track with what we want to accomplish,” senior middle hitter Alayna Digman said. “We are so excited for another shot at Dodgeville; we are hungry to keep the wins going.”
Digman finished Thursday night with a team-high 13 kills for the Hillmen. The senior is just one of a handful of Platteville’s powerful hitters this season.
“Hitting is definitely our strength,” first-year coach Denise Berntgen said. “We really work on doing everything we can to utilize as many of our hitters as possible.”
Joining Digman in the front row are fellow seniors Maddie Cooley and Madison Devlin, as well as sophomores Ellie Temperly and Hailey Weigel.
“We have some younger girls that have stepped into some big roles and made an immediate impact for us,” Berntgen said. “Hailey came in as a back row player and was moved to the front row after we were dealt some injuries and I think she’s found a new home there.”
Weigel finished the game with nine kills and 13 digs, while Temperly added four kills behind Cooley’s eight and Devlin’s seven.
“We got to play some club volleyball together over the summer and we started bonding as a team during that time,” Digman said. “The younger girls fit in with us right away, and they have done a great job filling some big shoes.”
The Hillmen overcame four consecutive missed serves to pull away in Set 1 before the Blackhawks made things interesting in Set 2. Prairie du Chien pulled to within 22-21 before kills from Devlin and Digman helped seal the 25-23 win.
The Hillmen ran away with the third set, again using their dominant front row to keep the Blackhawks out of any type of rhythm.
“I am just so proud of this group and how they’ve embraced this unique situation we’re all in,” Berntgen said. “We are so happy to have gotten through an entire conference season and now we’re into the playoffs. We are grateful for every match we get to play.”
Added Digman: “When we play our best ball, we know the sky is the limit. We just want to keep it going for as long as we can because we aren’t ready for it to be over.”
Prairie du Chien was led by Lily Krahn and Hope Martin with six kills each. Abby Feye added 13 assists.