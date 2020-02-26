MARION, Iowa — The Cascade girls basketball team hasn’t had a full team at its practices since early last week.
The flu bug hit the team hard, leaving head coach Mike Sconsa concerned heading into Wednesday night’s Iowa Class 2A regional final against Iowa City Regina (16-8).
“We definitely looked out of sorts tonight, and you can tell we were tired, but these kids were able to make plays when it mattered most,” Sconsa said.
The Cougars (25-0) earned their eighth trip to state over the past nine seasons with a 47-36 win over the Regals at Linn-Mar High School. Cascade earned the No. 1 seed at state and will play No. 8 Denver (16-8) at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the first quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“We were not at 100 percent tonight,” Sconsa said. “We had too many turnovers, and we were totally out of sync, but they found a way to get it done.”
The Cougars led, 10-7, at the end of the first quarter, and then turned on the defensive pressure in the second, holding the Regals to just one field goal en route to a 22-11 halftime lead.
Cascade senior Abby Welter scored nine of her 13 first half points in the second quarter. She finished the game with a team-high 19 points for the Cougars.
“This is definitely a dream for us four seniors,” Welter said. “We had to overcome some adversity this past week, and we came out a little rough tonight, but we weren’t going to let this be our last game.”
Added Sconsa: “Abby really stepped up big for us tonight. She did a great job of getting to the basket and getting open shots for us.”
The Regals, who were led by Grace Gaarde and Claire Gaarde with nine points each, trailed, 37-24, heading in the fourth quarter. The Cougars then went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth with baskets from four different players to go up 45-24 with 3:31 remaining.
Iowa City Regina finished the game on a 12-2 run, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars held on for the double digit win.
Nicole McDermott and Jordan Simon each added nine points for the Cougars.
“We are definitely hungry to get back to state,” Welter said. “The energy here tonight was great and really got us excited for what is to come. We want to make a long run in Des Moines and end on a high note.”