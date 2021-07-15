It wasn’t until this past spring that Jake Brosius realized the amount of power he had developed in his swing.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior second baseman hit home runs in five consecutive games for the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team in May, and that offensive production has carried over to his final high school season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has continued to put up incredible numbers, highlighted by a 15 RBI performance in a 23-1, 19-5 sweep over Cedar Rapids Jefferson last Monday. Brosius hit five home runs, including two grand slams, as part of a 6-for-7 performance at the plate.
On Tuesday, he belted another shot in a 14-4 win over Clinton to tie the school record for home runs with 13, which also leads the state of Iowa.
“The power numbers that Jake is putting up this year has caught us all off-guard,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “He’s had quite the transformation over the past 18 months or so, and it’s been a special season for him. We are all excited for him.”
Brosius credits his continuous efforts in the weight room to his powerful swing this season.
“As a four-sport athlete I am lifting year round, but I really put the time in to get stronger over the past year,” Brosius said.
Brosius currently leads the Golden Eagles in hits, triples, home runs, and RBIs. He is batting .382 with a slugging percentage of .846.
“I’ve been playing baseball all of my life, but hitting home runs really makes it a lot more fun,” he said. “It gives the rest of the team a lot of energy, and it always helps get the crowd going, too.”
Last Monday’s doubleheader against Jefferson was one for the books. In the second game alone, he belted two grand slams and a two-run shot for a 10-RBI performance. In the opener, he went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a hit batsman. The following night, he hit another home run to finish the week 7-for-11 with six home runs, a double and 16 RBIs in three games.
“It’s definitely the best games I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “It was just surreal and felt like a dream. Every time I walked up to the plate I felt really confident, and was getting a really good swing on the ball. They switched pitchers a bunch of times, but I just kept hitting it. I didn’t get intentionally walked until my very last at-bat. They were games I’ll never forget.”
Added Tuescher: “I’ve never seen anything like it. After the third home run, I was just thinking, ‘What is going on here?’ I’m so happy for him. He is one of those kids who puts in the work. The time he’s spent in the cage and weight room is really paying off for him.”
Brosius will continue his baseball career next year at Coe College.
“I’m excited for the opportunity for another four years of baseball,” he said. “I’ve grown up playing it, and every time I step on the field I forget everything else going on in life. It’s my stress-free place and I just love the game.”