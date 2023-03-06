03062023-KilfoilLiam.jpg

The Dubuque Fighting Saints signed Liam Kilfoil, of Quispamsis, New Brunswick, to a United States Hockey League tender agreement this weekend. He will join the team next season.

 Dan Hickling * Hickling Images

One of the world’s top hockey players in the 2007 birth year will play in Dubuque next season and beyond.

Liam Kilfoil, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound center from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, signed a United States Hockey League tender agreement with the Fighting Saints this weekend. He became the first player to sign a tender in president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson’s eight-year tenure with the organization.

