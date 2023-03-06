One of the world’s top hockey players in the 2007 birth year will play in Dubuque next season and beyond.
Liam Kilfoil, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound center from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, signed a United States Hockey League tender agreement with the Fighting Saints this weekend. He became the first player to sign a tender in president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson’s eight-year tenure with the organization.
“I looked at all the success they’ve had as a team and the success their players have gone on to have in college and professionally after playing in Dubuque, and that really appealed to me,” Kilfoil said Sunday night. “They’ve been really consistent these last few years, which is impressive, because the USHL is such a good league.
“We also looked at how I’d fit into their lineup next year, and how Dubuque would help me reach my goals for the next two years. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Kilfoil, who will turn 16 on March 21, has accumulated six goals and 15 points in 27 games with the Salisbury School in Connecticut while playing against players as old as 19. Prior to the prep school season, he put up 16 goals and 36 points in 25 games for the Buffalo Regals 16U AAA program.
Last season, while competing for the prestigious Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, Gilfoil contributed 59 goals and 154 points in 75 games at the 14U AAA level.
“Liam is a really mature player,” Larsson said. “He does put up a lot of points against his peers, but what we really liked about him is he plays a very well-rounded game. He’s a true two-way player who works in both directions.
“Liam will have a lot of NCAA offers on Aug. 1. And he’ll be able to pretty much pick wherever he wants to go at that point. We’re really pumped that he chose us.”
In signing Kilfoil, the Saints will relinquish their first-round selection in the USHL Futures Draft in May. The USHL requires tendered players to play at least 55 percent of their team’s games after signing.
Kilfoil will be ready.
“I really take pride in my defensive game and being a full 200-foot player,” Kilfoil said. “I want to be relied upon on both ends of the ice and in all situations, from 5-on-5 to the power play to the penalty kill to late in close games. At the same time, I also think I bring a very good offensive side of the game and I can bring some production.”
For more on Gilfoil’s decision to sign with the Fighting Saints, turn to Tuesday’s edition of the Telegraph Herald.
