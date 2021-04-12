They are only four games into the season, but Faith Bower is in MVP form.
The Western Dubuque senior midfielder accounted for all her team’s offense as the Bobcats grinded out a 2-1 victory over Dubuque Senior on Monday night at Dalzell Field.
“Obviously, a close game like that, everybody has to be ready to go,” Bower said. “Senior is a tough team and that was our first MVC game, so it was really good to come out here and give it all we got.”
The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Mississippi Valley Conference) controlled the possession for much of the first half but were unable to get many shots on goal. Their best chance early on was when Natalie Coyle possessed a deflected ball and sent a header towards the net at 27:18, but it was stopped short in traffic.
Senior (0-2, 0-1 MVC) was forced to defend for the first 20 minutes of the half, but forward Brooke Healy brought the Rams to life. Her steal in Bobcat territory at the 21:40 mark gave her a good look on net, but the shot sailed to the right. Moments later, she sent a crossing pass to Fantu Andrews but her shot from 10-yards out was handled by WD goalkeeper Faith Krapl.
“Our girls battled hard, I can’t fault them for that,” Senior first-year coach Robert Lynch said. “We are a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing, so there is going to be some bumps and bruises along the way.”
Western Dubuque took the lead at 15:29 of the first when junior Leah Digmann attacked the Senior zone and kept possession alive with some nifty ball handling along the sideline. On the ensuing throw-in, Digmann found Bower, who made a couple of moves past Ram defenders and buried the game’s first goal in the lower left corner.
“I was just trying to get it through some people and noticed the goalie trying to stay back on her line, so I put it in the corner,” Bower said.
Bower nearly added to her team’s lead minutes into the second half when her free kick from 20 yards out after a Senior foul sailed just over the net, and her pass to Sydney Hill set up a shot that missed just wide.
The Rams were able to tie the score with 35:09 remaining when Emma Loney used some skillful footwork along the sideline to keep the ball in play and her team in possession. She connected with a hard-charging Healy, who lofted the ball from 20-yards out over Krapfl for the equalizer.
“I thought we set the tone early in the half there,” Lynch said. “Brooke is a pretty special player and was able to get in and capitalize. Just wish we could have duplicated some of those results.”
With 4:24 to play, Bower lined up a free kick after a Rams foul and sent a missile-like shot from 20-plus yards over Senior goalkeeper Reagan Whalen, and into the top-left corner for the game-winner.
“I was just looking to put it on the back post and get someone to head it in there,” Bower said. “I ended up chipping the goalie, I guess. I missed a couple before that, so I needed to score.”
Western Dubuque CeCe Zangara was proud of how her team responded after the Ram’s tied the game.
“I think that really lit a fire underneath us and we started to put the offensive pressure back on,” Zangara said. “Faith didn’t get a lot of opportunities to put it over head, so to get that one was key.”