He wasn’t sure what they were for. His football players have goals of completing 120 workouts annually, so he initially thought maybe it was a mid-game celebration for going above and beyond.
He found out shortly after Potosi/Cassville’s 50-7 victory over Southwestern last Friday night in Hazel Green, Wis., that it was actually a celebratory milestone for him: His 150th career win as the Potosi head football coach.
“I didn’t have a clue,” Siegert said. “Then the game happens and I had some water dumped on me and I was going, ‘What the heck’s this for? It was just another win.’ I didn’t understand what was going on until afterwards. And then I was, ‘Oh, OK, well that’s nice.’”
Siegert, the longtime coach of the Potosi Chieftains who now leads the Potosi/Cassville co-op, said the milestone was humbling, but it also wouldn’t have happened without the support of his family, including wife, Amy — “who has been there every win AND loss to support and help in too many ways to count.”
Siegert registered his 100th career win on Oct. 11, 2014 — during perhaps the greatest season in Potosi history. The Chieftains went 8-1 in the regular-season, coincidentally with their only loss coming against Cassville. They then ripped off three straight playoff wins and finished as WIAA Division 7 state runners-up.
But he would be hard-pressed to pick any of those victories — or any other along the way — as his favorite.
“I could name something about almost every win. There’s something that will stick out in my mind, whether that was a big play or maybe one of the guys really playing outside themselves to really contribute to the win,” Siegert said. “I can’t really name one, because every win we get is special, because it’s not easy winning football games.”
The 51-year-old coach has Potosi/Cassville at 3-0 this season entering Friday’s home game against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg.
He doesn’t think he has another 150 wins in him, but he plans on enjoying each one as they come — and remembering what it took to get there.
“It’s not about one person. It’s never been about me,” he said. “It’s been about the support of the community and the support of the administration and obviously the kids, who took a leap of faith a long time ago and bought in and have continued to buy in, and that’s pretty neat. That’s something that I don’t take for granted.”