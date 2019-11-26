Mike Clement intently watched the way Calvin Harris guided Western Dubuque to an Iowa Class 3A state football championship last week.
Beyond the accurate passing and hard-nosed running, Clement paid close attention to the senior quarterback’s body language, especially when the Bobcats faced adversity early in the game.
It only confirmed the fact the University of Mississippi will be getting a special baseball player next fall.
“From the time we started recruiting him three years ago, the thing that has consistently stood out about Calvin is his incredible maturity, on the field and off the field as well,” said Clement, a Marshalltown, Iowa, native and the top assistant coach on Mike Bianco’s staff at Ole Miss. “It was pretty special to watch how composed he was as he methodically drove his team down the field, scored touchdowns and kind of dominated the game.
“He had a banged-up ankle, but he still ran for like 80 yards, and he got a lot of those yards in crucial situations. They had a few things go wrong right away, and they were trailing for the first time all season, but you never would have known it by watching Calvin. He exudes confidence, and that rubs off on his teammates. It was really fun to watch.”
But what does that have to do with baseball?
A lot.
This fall, the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays all sent scouts to Western Dubuque football games to watch Harris play quarterback. They wanted to see his toughness, compete level and leadership abilities.
According to the Perfect Game scouting service, Harris ranks as the country’s No. 9 catcher and the No. 80 overall prospect in the 2020 high school graduating class for next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft. He is the top catcher and the No. 2 overall prospect in Iowa.
Prep Baseball Report listed him as the 119th pick, which would place him in the fourth round. Those numbers would likely be higher if he concentrated completely on baseball and a variety of showcase events instead of playing football and basketball for the Bobcats.
Clement, and many other college baseball coaches for that matter, encourage their recruits to play other sports in high school.
“There’s a huge correlation between football and baseball,” Clement said. “Baseball is a huge game of failure. If they get you out 7 of 10 times, you’re still a Hall of Famer because you hit .300. The composure, the maturity, not getting too up or too down in any situation … those are the traits you want to see in a baseball player.
“Calvin has them, and he’s had them for as long as we’ve been recruiting him, and I’m sure longer than that. Outside of the Xs and Os, the physical ability and the playing ability, those traits are very attractive. The competitiveness and the composure all translate from football to baseball very well.”
Harris, who committed to the Ole Miss baseball program as a sophomore, officially signed his national letter of intent last week, prior to the state championship game. But he waited until Monday to have his signing ceremony at the high school, because he didn’t want to be a distraction while the Bobcats prepared for the final football game of a magical season.
“I didn’t want to take anything away from our football team and what we were trying to accomplish,” Harris said. “I wanted to keep the signing real minimal when it happened and have the ceremony afterward. It was important to me to have the ceremony so I could thank all the family, coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way. I can’t thank all of them enough, because without them, I wouldn’t be here.
“I’m glad that it happened this way, instead of a week or two ago, because it means we were still playing football. The day I signed it, I did it and then actually kind of forgot about it, because I wanted to focus on the football team and what we had to do that day to prepare for the next game.”
Harris earned a spot in the varsity baseball starting lineup as an eighth grader and has batted .375 (174-for-464) with 31 doubles, 16 triples, 16 home runs, 176 RBIs and just 20 strikeouts in four seasons. On the mound, he has gone 11-2 with an 0.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings, most of which have come the past two seasons.
This summer, Harris hit .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 walks, 5 strikeouts, a .709 slugging percentage, a .593 on-base percentage as a junior in leading the Bobcats to a second straight Iowa Class 4A state tournament appearance. He went 3-1 with an 0.88 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings and a .155 opponents’ batting average.
This summer, Harris earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year; Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA All-State Super Team for a third straight year and the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year award.
“He’s definitely one of the top recruits in our class,” Clement said. “Left-handed catchers are hard to come by, especially guys who can swing it as well as Calvin can. He was highly recruited, and we’re fortunate he chose Ole Miss.
“He’s obviously a great player. But, more importantly, he comes from a great family, and he’s a high-character kid. That’s very important to us.”
Harris, who considered several other elite college baseball programs, believes he found a good home in Ole Miss and the prestigious Southeastern Conference.
“I love the program,” Harris said. “At Western Dubuque, we pride ourselves on tradition and leaving a legacy, and I really see all those aspects in the Ole Miss program. All the coaches are great guys, and the program is really special. For me, personally, they have a rich tradition of catchers. The atmosphere and the type of people involved in the program are really special.”