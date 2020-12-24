Bellevue senior Teresa Paulsen proved she can do it all during a recent game against West Liberty.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 blocked shots in a 50-46 overtime victory.
“That was just a huge game for us, because West Liberty is a great team,” Paulsen said. “We were so excited to come out with a win. We’ve been playing for each other instead of for ourselves, and we’ve just really come together as a team.”
As a four-year varsity player for the Comets, Paulsen has continued to improve throughout her career.
“I think I’ve gained a lot of confidence since freshman year,” Paulsen said. “This year, I knew I was going to have to step things up, especially offensively after we lost our leading scorer from last year. I feel good about my ability to get the ball down low and take it to the basket.”
Paulsen leads the Comets in scoring with 11.8 points per game while averaging eight rebounds per game. During the West Liberty game, she finished with 13 blocks, a new school record.
“Previously, I think my best was seven blocks,” she said. “I love being able to control the lane, and blocking shots is always fun, especially when you do it straight up without fouling.”
As a senior, Paulsen has taken on a new leadership role on a team that is now 8-1 and ranked 13th in Class 2A.
“Teresa has really stepped up vocally and on the court,” Bellevue coach Rick Reeg said. “She came in as a timid freshman and has really taken her game up a notch. Physically, she is the strongest kid in our conference. She’s just a really good kid and everyone loves being around her.”
Paulsen has been playing basketball since she was in the third grade and has developed a strong love for the game.
“Something about the game just made me want to keep playing it,” she said. “I’ve created a lot of friends over the years and I can’t believe my high school career is almost over.”
Because of COVID-19, Paulsen was limited in her offseason workouts, but still managed to work on her game as much as she could.
“We were still able to have some open gyms, but nothing like we usually do,” she said. “It just makes you appreciate the game and your teammates because you never know when it’s going to be taken from you. It’s hard to imagine that it’s already Christmas break; the rest of the season is going to go so fast. I just want to enjoy what is left of it.”