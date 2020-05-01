Dubuque’s Bunker Hill Golf Course and Eagle Ridge Resort in Galena, Ill., on Thursday announced that they would be opening to the public today.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bunker Hill is requiring all purchases — including tee times, clubhouse merchandise and food or beverage — must be made by phone or online.
In addition, the clubhouse and snack bar is off limits to the public; golf carts will be limited to one per person unless both individuals reside in the same household, and golfers are not to touch or remove the flagpoles on the greens. Foam inserts have been placed in the cups.
To reserve tee times at Bunker Hill, visit www.golfbunkerhill.com or contact club PGA pro Mike Sullivan at 563-589-4261 or msulliva@cityofdubuque.org.
Eagle Ridge will be re-opening its North and South Courses with permission from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The resort must follow guidelines from the state of Illinois, including online or telephone bookings, player groups of no more than two and 15 minutes between tee times. Golfers are required to maintain social distancing on the course and they will be provided hand sanitizer by Eagle Ridge for use on the course. Handicapped players will be able to use carts.
“We, along with the other golf courses and associations of Illinois, are thrilled to be able to open, and are committed to operating our courses in the safest manner possible,” Eagle Ridge director of golf Ryan Brown said in a press release. “It’s a great opportunity for our guests to enjoy some competition and socialization and experience the beauty of The Galena Territory.”
The South Course will be open seven days a week while the North Course will be limited to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule a tee time, call 1-800-892-2269.