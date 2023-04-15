11052022-lorasudfootball4-jr.jpg
Loras College’s Zach Kemp tackles the University of Dubuque’s Tyler Olejniczak during their game last fall. Kemp earned a spot on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

Seven local college football players earned spots on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.

The team is comprised of players from all divisions of play. An impressive 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 17th year of the award.

