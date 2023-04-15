Seven local college football players earned spots on the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s Hampshire Honor Society.
The team is comprised of players from all divisions of play. An impressive 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 17th year of the award.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2021; achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season. Graduated players who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play may also be nominated.
Loras College’s honorees included Ben Baughman, of Washington, Iowa; defensive back Jace Gwynn, of Camas, Wash.; defensive back Dustin Harris, of Bettendorf, Iowa; defensive back Zach Kemp, of Dubuque Wahlert; and defensive back Mason Morris, of Bettendorf.
University of Dubuque linebacker Ben Rashid, of Lodi, Wis., and Wartburg College lineman Freddie Hosch, of Western Dubuque, also earned spots on the NCAA Division III squad.
Harris on fire at plate —University of Mississippi junior catcher Calvin Harris owned a .433 (13-for-30) batting average over his last seven games heading into this weekend’s series with Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State. The hot stretch included 10 runs scored, five RBI, and six doubles.
Harris had five multi-hit games during that stretch and has scored at least one run in 12 of his 14 games. He currently leads the team in batting average (.376), hits (50), and doubles (12). The Peosta, Iowa native has at least one home run, two doubles, three total hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in each of his last two games heading into the weekend.
Savary pitches perfect inning for Iowa — University of Iowa freshman right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, pitched a 1-2-3 opening inning on Wednesday in a 12-1 home win over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He needed 10 pitches and struck out one batter.
In four appearances, Savary owns a 0-0 record, 1.80 ERA, six strikeouts and two walks over five innings.
Perrenoud leading Southeastern staff — Casey Perrenoud, a third-year right-hander who prepped at Western Dubuque High School, leads the Southeastern Community College pitching staff in several categories heading into this weekend. In seven appearances, all starts, Perrenoud owns a 6-1 record, two complete games, a 2.43 ERA, 30 strikeouts against nine walks, and 6.64 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 2/3 innings. The Blackhawks are 27-10 overall and 11-4 in the Iowa Community College Conference.
Iowa State volleyball playing in Dubuque today — The Iowa State University women’s volleyball team will play a spring exhibition match against Marquette University at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Dubuque. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the match begins at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. Former Beckman Catholic all-stater Kiersten Schmitt plays outside hitter for the Cyclones and will be in action.
Hefel lifts Winona State —Dubuque Senior grad Ben Hefel delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday to lift Winona State University to a 17-16 victory over Southwest Minnesota State to complete a doubleheader sweep. The sweep improved the Warriors to 17-18 overall, 13-7 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The freshman catcher is hitting .308 (4-for-13) with four runs scored and four RBIs in five games this season.
McCallum named to team of week — Loras sophomore outfielder Max McCallum earned a spot on the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week for April 3-9. The Aurora, Ill., native helped the Duhawks sweep a doubleheader over crosstown rival University of Dubuque last Wednesday by going 3-for-5 and 3-for-7 with three RBIs in each game, a double, a stolen base, and two home runs. Loras won the first game, 8-3, before winning the second game, 7-6, in 12 innings.
The next day, the Duhawks headed to face 10th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where they fell 14-4 in eight innings. McCallum tallied two of the team’s seven hits in the game, giving him his 14th multi-hit game this season and his fourth in a row. McCallum finished the week with a .500 batting average (8-for-16).
McCallum leads the team with 40 hits, 33 runs, and 65 total bases.
Loras, Wartburg top A-R-C all-sports standings — Following the completion of the American Rivers Conference slate of eight winter championships, Wartburg College maintained its lead in the women’s all-sports trophy standings, while Loras jumped to the top of the men’s standings. The combined men’s and women’s results keep the Knights atop the American Rivers Combined All-Sports Trophy. Loras is third in the women’s standings and second overall.
Dubuque ranks fifth in the men’s standings, eighth in the women’s standings and sixth overall.
Duhawks fall in CCIW semis — The Loras men’s volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament. Loras sophomore hitter Corey Mayotte led all players in the match with 16 kills. He was joined in double figures by Dorian Fiorenza with 13 and senior middle blocker Patrick Mahoney with 11. Mahoney led all players with six block assists while senior Joe Horn tallied 41 assists to mark his fourth straight game with 40 or more.
