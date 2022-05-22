EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An extra out is an invitation for pain.
Two extra outs in an inning? That’s a recipe for disaster.
Warren/Stockton made it hurt.
A crucial decision and resulting error went against East Dubuque, and another errant throw later in the inning opened the floodgates. Owen Logemann singled home the go-ahead run in the decisive five-run fifth inning, and Caleb Mammoser locked down on the mound after a rough inning as the Warhawks beat East Dubuque, 8-3, in an Illinois Class 1A regional championship game Saturday at East Dubuque High School.
“When a team gives you those extra outs, with that mojo, everyone’s up in the dugout and screaming, beating on the fence,” said Logemann, who went 2-for-3. “You get those extra runners on, it gives you more opportunities and with the big sticks we have on our team, any given pitch we can put one out in the outfield in the gap and score a couple runs.”
Warren/Stockton, playing as the home team on East Dubuque’s field as the region’s No. 1 seed, advanced to Wednesday’s sectional semifinal against Fulton in Lena, Ill., after winning its second consecutive regional championship.
“Back-to-back feels great,” Mammoser said. “But we’ve still got more to come. We’ve got that sectional coming up.”
The Warhawks struck first on Brady Broshous’ two-run double in the bottom of the first.
But East Dubuque immediately answered.
Sam Huntington homered on a frozen rope to right leading off the second, and Brody Tashner and Ben Montag followed with singles.
Thomas Mai tried to lay down a bunt, but the ball took a wicked bounce foul. With the infield drawn in, he punched an RBI single between third base and shortstop to draw the Warriors even. Jackson Wiedemann gave East Dubuque its only lead moments later with a single past diving third baseman Wes Logemann.
But that was it for the Warriors.
Mammoser shut it down after that. He struck out six, hit one batter and allowed eight hits. He escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the top of the fifth.
“They hit Caleb that second inning, he’s not been hit like that in two years,” Warren/Stockton coach Jim Nielsen said. “To his credit, we said that’s one inning, go back out there, get your pitches down a little bit. After that, I don’t know, one or two hits they had the rest of the game I think.
The game turned in Warren/Stockton’s favor in a big way after that.
Mensendike, who had tied the game at 3-all in the third, bounced to East Dubuque shortstop Brevin Lee leading off the fifth, but the throw pulled first baseman Ben Montag off the bag. Montag scrambled to get back and eventually did, but the runner was ruled safe.
East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner asked for an appeal, and after a short conference on the infield, the umpire responsible for the call made the out signal — to loud cheers from the East Dubuque section — before quickly correcting himself to say the call stood and the runner was safe.
“Unfortunately the other two umpires, with their viewpoint, they weren’t going to overrule him,” said Tashner, who also thought starting pitcher Angel Reyes had picked a runner off first later in the inning. “Again, game of inches, right? If he’s standing an inch here or there and the ball comes in just a little bit to one side or the other, maybe.”
Reyes struck out the next batter as courtesy runner Jared Dvorak stole second, and Owen Logemann singled to left to bring home the go-ahead run.
“One of the best feelings I’ve had,” said Owen Logemann, who was lifted for a pinch-runner in the first inning and then again in the fifth to end his day. “After being able to get that hit and have somebody come in to run for me, I knew I did my job. I knew I couldn’t come back in and be with my team for the last two innings, but I did my job to put us up and did what I needed to do to help us win the game.”
Reyes recorded the next out, but Cyler Cornelius lined a pitch off Reyes and the pitcher’s hurried throw to first was wide, allowing another run to score. Ian Broshous brought home another run and Austin Chumbler’s two-run single gave the Warhawks an 8-3 lead.
“Every hitter in our lineup can hit the ball, so when they give us another out that probably should have been an out, we know we’re going to hit the ball and we’re going to score runs,” Mammoser said.
Warren/Stockton reliever Alex Marsden struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, but walked the first two in the seventh. He retired the next three in order to end the game.
“I’ll be truthful, one more (walk) and Brady Broshous was coming in,” Nielsen said. “That was not the way to start (the seventh). He had such a great sixth inning. But, he got it back under control and got us out of there. We’ll forgive him, but we’ll talk about that. That’s a pitcher’s sin.”
