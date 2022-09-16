City volleyball programs continue to receive recognition with the release of the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s rankings on Thursday.
And Dubuque Senior has joined in on the fun.
The Rams (7-8) clocked in at No. 15 in the Class 5A poll, while Pleasant Valley continued to hold the top spot.
Western Dubuque (10-2) jumped up a spot to No. 4 in the Class 4A rankings, and West Delaware (13-8) fell two positions to No. 12. Cedar Rapids Xavier remained No. 1.
In Class 3A, Dubuque Wahlert (7-6) climbed one spot to No. 13, with Des Moines Christian remaining at No. 1.
Beckman Catholic (14-5) jumped up two spots to No. 13 in the Class 2A poll, with Dike-New Hartford holding on to the top position.
North Tama remained the top-ranked team in Class 1A.
Monticello 3, Cascade 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Corinne Rea smashed 10 kills and led the team with 20 assists, but the Cougars fell in three sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
Cuba City 3, Iowa-Grant 0 —At Livingston, Wis.: Ella Vosberg floored 14 kills and Isabella Digman dished out 17 assists to lead the Cubans to a sweep, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16.
River Ridge 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger had nine kills and Hailey Heiar added eight digs, but the Warriors lost a tight match to the Wildcats, 25-10, 24-26, 25-18.
Galena 2, Warren 0 —At Warren, Ill.: The Pirates improved to 16-1 on the season with a sweep of the Warriors, 25-7, 25-14.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs 1st — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead (54 points) placed four runners in the top 10 to claim first place at the Rich Engel Classic. Julia Gehl (19:37.6) placed third, Brooke O’Brien (19:41.1) fourth, Evie Henneberry (19:51.1) sixth, and Natalie Schlichte (20.16.6) ninth.
Dubuque Senior (60) finished second as a team. Leah Klapatauskas (20.22.1) was 10th, Georgia Harms 11th at 20:20.5, and Emily Gorton (20:37.4) crossed in 12th.
Bobcats 4th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque (141) finished fourth as a team at the Rich Engel Classic. The Bobcats were led by Isaiah Hammerand’s second-place time of 16.:12.4
Dubuque Senior (286) placed 11th and was led by Robert Howes in 33rd place in 17:56.2
PREP SWIMMING
Bettendorf 120, Dubuque Senior 63 —At Bettendorf, Iowa: Molly Gilligan won the 50 freestyle (25.96) and 500 freestyle (5:40.88), and Kaitlyn Vantiger captured first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.83), but the Rams fell to Bettendorf on the road.
BOYS GOLF
Stockton 197, Freeport/Aquin (no team score) —At Freeport, Ill.: Jared Dvorak and Bennet Graves earned medalist honors with a 47 to lead the Blackhawks at Park Hills Golf Course.
Galena 169, Oregon 191 — At Galena, Ill.: Connor Glasgow was the meet medalist with a 40 and Ryan Stoffregen added a 41 to lead the Pirates at Galena Golf Course.
Lange medalist— At Galena, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange shot a low round of of 40 to earn medalist honors. The Warriors (202) finished second behind River Ridge (173). The Wildcats were led by George Winter’s 41 at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.
girls golf
Oregon 190, Galena 198 — At Galena, Ill.: Ava Hahn paced the Pirates with a round of 47 at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.
