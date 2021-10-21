Lucie Lambe’s final hit of the match made her really, really happy.
The same can be said for her teammates, coaches, and the Dubuque Senior community.
The Rams’ senior right-side hitter delivered her 16th kill of the match when it mattered most, flooring the winning point as Senior broke a 14-match losing streak against city rival Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa Class 5A Region 8 semifinal on Thursday night at Moody Gymnasium, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13.
“Oh my gosh, it felt so good. I’m so happy,” said Lambe, who also added 30 digs. “We’ve been wanting to come back and beat them so bad. Everyone went back to the locker room after the first time we played them, and we all had tears coming down our faces. We were just ready to play them again. We’ve been waiting for this all season.”
Through 10 sets and two matches this season, the teams battled back-and-forth in a pair of hotly-contested, even matchups. The first contest was a doozy on Aug. 31, as Senior built a 2-0 lead before the Mustangs rallied for a crazy 12-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-18 victory. Rarely is the sequel better than the original, but this one had all the makings of a stone-cold classic.
“It feels great and it was just a great team effort,” said Rams senior outside hitter Katelyn Kitchen, who finished with 12 kills. “It was very exciting how close every match was. It was a great night.”
Not only did the Rams (21-16) break their losing streak to the Mustangs, but they notched their first regional victory in at least a decade. Senior advanced to Tuesday’s regional final at No. 4-ranked Cedar Falls (29-8) with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“For our coaches and players, it felt amazing to pull this out,” Senior coach Haley Zenner said. “To be able to find our comeback and get a little revenge for earlier in the season, it feels great. I was talking to the girls before the fifth match, and we knew it was all going to be a mental game. We had to fight for it.”
Maya Watters delivered 16 kills for the Rams, while Olivia Baxter added 11 kills and six blocks. Alana McDermott provided 30 digs and two aces, and Maggie McDonnell finished with 52 assists.
“We were pretty evenly matched,” Kitchen said. “Whoever showed up at the big moments pulled it out. We played our hearts out tonight as a team and we pushed through it.”
Freshman Addi Wright led Hempstead (16-17) with 20 kills and 25 digs. Ashley Glennon delivered 13 kills and 34 digs, while Olivia Helle finished with 32 digs. Maggie Nevins added 44 assists.
“These girls went through more than the average teenager this year,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “They persevered and came together as a team by the end of the season and I’m just really proud of them. They battled a lot more than volleyball this year and I’m just really proud of them.”
The opening set featured eight ties, and while close the whole way, the Mustangs never trailed. A pretty drop shot by Nevins gave Hempstead the biggest lead of the set at 9-5, but Kitchen delivered a pair of kills to help the Rams draw even. Neither team led by more than three the rest of the set.
However, every time the Rams pulled into a tie, the Mustangs had the answer. Glennon delivered kills when it was tied at 16 and 17, then Wright broke a 21-all tie with a big hit. Dani Kurth put the Mustangs on the brink with a powerful swing, then a Rams hit into the net handed Hempstead the 25-23 win.
After failing to take the lead in the first set, the Rams wasted no time in doing so in the second. The teams traded the advantage eight times in the early going before the Rams took a 10-9 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Watters scored on a block and a kill, then Baxter added a block in a key 7-2 run for the Rams. McDonnell chipped in an ace and Watters a perfect drop shot before a Hempstead hit into the net closed a 25-19 triumph for the Rams to knot the match at 1-1.
“I thought they did a great job of fighting,” Zenner said. “When they didn’t start out with points right away, they gave Hempstead the lead, they fought every time to get back that lead or tie it up. Sometimes we’d establish the lead and kept fighting for it all night long.”
The back-and-forth play continued into the third set, featuring eight more lead changes. A block by Kurth gave Hempstead a 7-2 edge, but the Rams rallied with an 8-2 run to hold a 10-9 lead. Kitchen and Baxter kills helped Senior maintain the advantage and extend the lead out to 20-16, but the Mustangs turned the tides with a pivotal 10-4 run to make the set.
Wright and Watters traded kills as the set got tied at 22, then Kitchen put the Rams on the brink with a big swing. But the Mustangs responded with the final three points, capped with a blasting shot from Glennon for the 26-24 victory.
With the match at stake, the Rams battled through 11 lead changes to push the match to a deciding fifth set. Hempstead led as late as 15-14, but Lily Kemp provided a key ace that sparked a 4-1 spurt that put Senior in control. Kurth’s kill pulled the Mustangs within 22-20, but Lambe’s kill and a Baxter block sealed a 25-20 victory for the Rams.
“We are so evenly matched,” Lambe said. “They have a lot of good talent and some good hitters. We just had to find the right spots. We’ve been watching film on them and practicing. We’ve done everything we could to win this game and I’m so happy.”
Kitchen gave Senior the early lead in the final set, but the Mustangs rallied behind Glennon and took a 9-6 lead. Watters, Kitchen and Lambe provided a series of kills that gave the Rams an 11-9 lead, but Hempstead rallied to tie it up at 13-13. Lambe delivered consecutive big swings to send the Ram faithful into an uproar.
“Katelyn and Lucie did a great job on the outside tonight,” Zenner said. “I was extremely proud of how everyone played tonight. This was great for Senior. I think it was our first win in regionals in 11 years or so. Our coaching staff is super proud of the girls.”