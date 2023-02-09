Calvin Harris’ performance during the University of Mississippi’s run to the national championship last summer certainly opened some eyes in the college baseball world.
D1baseball.com listed the former Western Dubuque High School all-stater as the fifth-best catcher in the country in its preseason rankings after naming him the 58th-best overall prospect earlier in the offseason. The list also takes into consideration performances on the summer collegiate wooden bat circuits and considers those players poised for breakout seasons.
The web site listed Maryland’s Luke Shliger as the top catcher, followed by Davidson’s Michael Carico, Virginia’s Kyle Teel, Louisville’s Jack Payton and Harris. This will be Harris’ first season as the Rebels’ top catcher after playing behind recent Kansas City Royals draftee Hayden Dunhurst the past two seasons.
Recommended for you
Harris, who permanently entered the Rebels starting lineup as a right fielder in the NCAA regionals, made the all-College World Series team after batting .411 in Omaha, Neb. He went 7-for-17 with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games in Omaha.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He added seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games. Harris played the summer with Cotuit of the prestigious Cape Cod League.
Despite being hard hit by graduation and players signing with Major League Baseball teams, the Rebels landed the No. 4 spot in the D1baseball.com preseason rankings. Perfect Game listed Ole Miss at No. 6, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association had the Rebels at No. 7, Baseball America ranked them 10th and College Baseball News listed them at No. 24.
Ole Miss opens the regular season Feb. 17-19 at home against the University of Deleware.
Wedewer, Rampton hit career bests —University of Northern Iowa junior Libby Wedewer, a former state track champion at Dubuque Wahlert, won gold in the women’s 60-meter dash in a career-best time of 7.68 seconds at the Wartburg Indoor Select in Waverly, Iowa, this weekend. Mia Rampton, a UNI senior who prepped at Dubuque Senior, finished fifth with a career-best 5:13.70 in the mile run.
Biermann runs 53.84 in the 400 — University of Iowa freshman Audrey Biermann, a former Western Dubuque state champion, ran a career-best 53.84 in the women’s 400-meter dash at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind., this weekend. That is the seventh-fastest time in program history.
Verastegui helps Panthers to relay win — Natalia Verastegui, a senior who prepped at Wahlert, anchored the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming team to a victory in the 200 medley relay this weekend at the Coyote Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D. The team of Olivia Chambers, Sydney Aird, Faith Larsen and Verastegui went 1:48.22. Verastegui also won the 200-freestyle in impressive fashion in 1:54.48.
Christopher earns A-R-C honor — The American Rivers Conference named Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a senior from River Ridge (Ill.), as its female field athlete of the week after she led the Knights to the team title at their own indoor meet this weekend. Christopher won the high jump at 1.69 meters (5 feet, 6.5 inchses) to set a new season-best and move up to No. 5 on the NCAA Division III qualifying list. She has earned four A-R-C weekly track honors in her career.
Cummer lands award at Central — Carson Cummer, a freshman who prepped at Wahlert, received the O’Donnell Award which is given to the outstanding freshman football player of the year at Central College in Pella, Iowa. The wide receiver had 19 receptions for 461 years, averaging 24.3 yards per catch, and six touchdowns.
WIAC honors Lawrence — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named UW-LaCrosse’s Emma Lawrence, a senior from Benton, Wis., as its women’s indoor track athlete of the week. Lawrence placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.51 seconds) and 60-meter dash (7.76 seconds), while also being on UW-La Crosse’s winning 4x400-meter relay (3:56.54) at the Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational on Feb. 4. Her time of 8.51 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles ranks first on the WIAC Honor Roll and second in NCAA Division III. The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay time of 3:56.54 is first in the WIAC.
UD men’s lacrosse team picked to win league — The University of Dubuque men have been picked to finish first in the Midwest Lacrosse League this season, according to the league’s coaches. The defending champion Spartans edged Lake Forest for the top honor.
Loras swimmers honored — Both Loras College swimming and diving programs were named as College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America teams. Under the leadership of head coach Nick Wyllie, the programs are among 803 teams from 479 institutions — comprising a total of 19,426 student-athletes — across all levels of collegiate swimming and diving to earn the honor. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point average. The Loras women posted a cumulative 3.15 GPA, while the men scored a 3.10.
WIAC adding two sports — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will increase its sponsorship of championships to 23 with the addition of men’s tennis and women’s lacrosse for the 2023-24 academic year. Men’s tennis returns to the WIAC Championship slate after being discontinued in 1995. The conference held its first league championship in 1955. The WIAC will award its first women’s lacrosse championship in spring 2024.
Lux to Iowa Central — Cascade High School senior Alyssa Lux has decided to continue her basketball career at Iowa Central next season. She will sign a national letter of intent later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.