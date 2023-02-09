calvin harris 2.JPG
Buy Now

University of Mississippi junior Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, earned the No. 5 spot among all catchers in the D1baseball.com preseason position rankings.

 Petre Thomas University of Mississippi

Calvin Harris’ performance during the University of Mississippi’s run to the national championship last summer certainly opened some eyes in the college baseball world.

D1baseball.com listed the former Western Dubuque High School all-stater as the fifth-best catcher in the country in its preseason rankings after naming him the 58th-best overall prospect earlier in the offseason. The list also takes into consideration performances on the summer collegiate wooden bat circuits and considers those players poised for breakout seasons.

Recommended for you

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.