The Potosi/Cassville baseball team captured a Six Rivers West Conference championship with a junior-heavy lineup last spring. And eight of them will be back to defend their crown.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the Six Rivers West:
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Tony Leibfried
Last season — 17-7 overall, 11-2 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Preston Steiner (sr., OF/P), Ethan Kerkhoff (sr., P/1B/OF), Logan Kruser (sr., INF/P), Sam Udelhofen (sr., INF), Raz Okey (sr., C), Nick Hampton (sr., OF/DH), Eli Adams (jr., P/INF).
Other returning letterwinners — Brayden Hutchcroft (sr., UT), Cooper Emler (sr., 3B).
Promising newcomers — Braden Fishnick (jr., OF), Ezra Groom (jr., OF), Aiden Thoma (jr., OF).
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville returns four first-team all-Six Rivers performers in Steiner, Kerkhoff, Kruser and Udelhofen and honorable mention picks Okey and Adams. Steiner, Kruser and Udelhofen also garnered Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association regional accolades. Kerkhoff will play at UW-Platteville next year, and Steiner is headed to the Marshalltown Community College squad. Leibfried is stressing consistency with his group so it can compete with the likes of Belmont and Highland at the top of the conference.
Coach — Chris Jenkins (1st year)
Last season — 5-18, 3-10 Six Rivers
Returning starters — Nathan Keleher (sr.), Eli Blaine (jr.), Peyton Timmerman (jr.), Heath Poppy (jr.), J.J. Berendes (jr.), Porter Calvert (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Tristan Bennett (jr.), Laine Lawrence (soph.), Jake Fecht (soph.), Karsen Eimer (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Blake Lawrence (fr.), Rex Blaine (sr.), Garrett Ray (sr.), Owen Fennell (jr.).
Outlook — The co-op returns a solid core, including its top two pitchers and top three hitters, from a year ago. It is an athletic team with good speed. Jenkins and assistant coach Tyler Uhls are new to the program and have been leaning on assistant Mitchell Brant for guidance through the spring.
