The American Rivers Conference selected three local players to its women’s basketball first team, announced Wednesday.
Sami Martin and Cierra Bachmann of conference tournament champion Loras College joined the University of Dubuque’s Tabria Thomas on the top honor unit.
Martin, a junior forward from Platteville, Wis., earned her third first-team all-conference recognition. She finished fourth in the conference with 15.1 points per game while shooting 55.0% from the floor. Martin pulled down 7.4 rebounds per game and had 27 steals during the conference season.
Bachmann, a senior guard from Channahon, Ill., made the first team for the first time after earning honorable mention and second-team accolades earlier in her career with the Duhawks. She averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor and made 40.0% from behind the arc for the third best mark in the conference. Bachmann also hit 87.5% of her free throws to lead the league. She recorded 49 steals in her 15 games played.
Thomas, a senior from Elizabeth, Ill., and River Ridge High School, earned her third first-team all-conference honor. She led the league with 17.7 points per game while shooting 61.0% from the floor and 50.0% from behind the arc. In 14 games played, Thomas recorded 36 steals, which stands fourth best in the conference.
Loras, which will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament this weekend, landed two senior guards on the second team. They included Dubuque Hempstead graduate Madison Fleckenstein and Daniella Jarrell, a Vernon Hills, Ill., native.
A trio of University of Dubuque players earned honorable mention accolades. They included sophomore forward Morgan Hawkins, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout; senior guard Kathleen Mathias, of Darlington, Wis.; and sophomore guard Isabella Tierney, an Elk Grove, Ill., native.
WIAC honors trio of Pioneers — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz, a freshman from Shawnee, Kan., won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year award on Wednesday. Mackiewicz and Brynlee Nelson, a sophomore from Fennimore, Wis., each earned a spot on the WIAC Honorable Mention team, while Danyelle Waldera, a senior from Taylor, Wis., received All-Sportsmanship Team honors.
Mackiewicz started all 26 games and led the Pioneers in several categories. She averaged a team-high 11.5 points per game and also led the team with 5.6 rebounds and was third in the WIAC with 1.8 steals per contest.
