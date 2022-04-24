Mike Torrey and Kim Tauber won multiple championships last weekend, when the Dubuque Area USBC Association Tournament concluded at Cherry Lanes.
Torrey claimed four titles, including individual crowns for singles (862) and all-events with handicap (2,491). He also helped All-Star Environmental shoot a 3,647 to claim the team title along with Bruce Pregler, Dan Stedman, Bill Mauer and Dave Zillig.
Torrey and Pregler then won the doubles crown with a 1,588.
Terry Cottrell won the Martin Unmacht Award for high scratch game in the tournament with a 300. He also claimed the Hank Rieder Award for high scratch series, an 809.
Phill Breitbach shot an all-events scratch count of 2,264 en route to the Charlie Kutsch Award.
In the women’s tournament, Tauber claimed three of the seven titles. She won singles with an 878 and doubles with a 1,524 while partnered with Louise McAllister. Tauber led the tournament with a 286 scratch game to claim the Ruth Pauly Award.
The Brooklyn Strikers captured the team championship. Michele Welter, Jenny Schueller, Stacy Meyer, Tiffany Gospodinov and Megan Harris combined to shoot a 3,667.
Cindy Cottrell claimed the Linda Ehlinger Award for high scratch series with a 742, while her sister, Stephanie Beck, recorded a 1,999 to win the Evelyn Oneyear Award for all-events scratch. Amanda Lassance led the way in all-events with handicap by shooting a 2,350.
HALL OF FAME TO WELCOME TRIO NEXT MONTH
The Dubuque Area USBC will induct three bowlers during its annual Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony on Tuesday, May 10 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. LaVonne Wilgenbusch, Randy Weber and Tom Ehlinger will be honored.
Paid reservations can be made by contacting Tim Hedrick at 563-552-2761.