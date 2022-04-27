Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake tossed a complete game six-hitter, striking out seven and walking only one as the Clarke University baseball team won the second game of a doubleheader to earn a split on Tuesday against Peru State in Peosta, Iowa.
Victor Lara hit for a double and drew a walk as the Pride (33-13, 18-9 Heart of America Conference) scratched across a run in the third inning for a 1-0 victory. Peru State won the opener, 3-2.
UW-Platteville 13-15, UW-Eau Claire 7-10 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Ross Krist delivered for the Pioneers (12-13, 10-8 WIAC), going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the opener, then finishing 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to help seal a doubleheader sweep.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount Mercy 10-0, Clarke 0-4 — At Veterans Park: The Pride (10-34, 4-28 Heart) responded after a tough opening loss to draw a split, as Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman tossed a complete game no-hitter with seven strikeouts and seven walks to get the win.
UW-Stevens Point 11-4, UW-Platteville 7-7 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Rachel Plautz delivered three RBIs in each game, and homered in the first, to help the Pioneers (12-14, 4-4 WIAC) earn a road split.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Simpson 3 — At Tucker Courts: Wahlert grad Caroline Hutchinson picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles, while Leia Papanicholas (No. 4), Dorothy Deans (No. 5) and Alex Oesterich (No. 6) also secured wins in singles to help push the Duhawks (11-6) to victory in the A-R-C tournament quarterfinals.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 10, Waterloo East 0 — At Timmerman Field: Denis Masinovic scored three goals, Bryce Roling added two goals, and the Mustangs beat up on the Trojans.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Galena/East Dubuque 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maia Kropp scored twice early and Keaira Funston added a third goal from more than 30 yards away to seal the win for the Pirates.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: In a battle of highly-ranked Class 1A programs, the top-ranked Saints battled past the No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles, who scored a win at No. 2 singles by Roan Martineau.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Dubuque Senior 2 — At Meyer Courts: Alex Nielsen (No. 3) and Owen King (No. 6) earned the Rams’ only victories in singles competition in the loss to the Hawks.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Cedar Falls 6, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Roos Courts: Madison Lewis (No. 4), Maddie Brosnahan (No. 5) and Olivia Helle (No. 6) all won third-set tiebreakers in singles for the Mustangs, but the Tigers won all three doubles matches to get the win.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles were blanked on the road by the Saints.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 6, East Dubuque 4 — At Warren, Ill.: Owen Logeman had three hits and Caleb Mammoser threw six strong innings for the Warhawks. Sam Bowman went 2-for-3 to lead the Warriors.
Southwestern 7, Boscobel 5 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart went 3-for-4, and Gavin Jochum 2-for-4 as the Wildcats broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Noah Loos and Noah Wagner had two hits apiece for Boscobel.
Cuba City 2, Fennimore 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Mason Reese went 2-for-3 in support of Kobe Vosberg, who was dominant on the mound in striking out 12 in a complete-game effort.
Fennimore 12, Dodgeville 8 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Mark Kenney and Cam Winkers each homered and went 2-for-4 to lift the Golden Eagles over Dodgeville.
Prairie du Chien 11, Richland Center 1 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Aden McCluskey and Ty Wagner went 3-for-4 as the Blackhawks pounded out 14 hits in a rout of Richland Center. Maddox Cejka allowed just one hit over six innings to earn the win.
Potosi/Cassville 14, Highland 8 — At Potosi, Wis.: Logan Kruser had three hits, Sam Udelhofen and Ashton Spitzack added two apiece, and Potosi/Cassville outslugged Highland.
PREP SOFTBALL
Stockton/Warren 18, East Dubuque 3 — At Stockton, Ill.: Claire Riedl went 3-for-4 with two doubles as the Warhawks pounded out 18 hits in a big win over the Warriors.
Galena 20, West Carroll 5 — At Galena, Ill.: Emma Furlong won in the circle and went 3-for-4 with her bat as the Pirates put up 11 runs in the third inning to blow past the Thunder.
Belmont 31, Benton/Shullsburg 2 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Braves pounded out 28 hits in the five-inning rout.
Highland 9, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter went 2-for-3 with a double and home run, but the co-op fell short to Highland.