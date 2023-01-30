If you would have asked the Dubuque Fighting Saints last week about the possibility of a weekend split, they probably would have taken it.
The split came in an unconventional fashion, but the Saints managed two of a possible four standings points against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and moved up a spot to fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference. And they came away from it feeling pretty good.
Dubuque never led during the weekend but forced overtime both times, including a 4-3 loss to the U18 squad on Saturday and a 5-4 setback to the U17 team on Friday, to earn two bonus standings points.
Recommended for you
Dubuque overcame two-goal deficits in each game and potted an extra attacker goal in the final minutes against the U18 squad, which includes several first-round NHL Draft prospects and has gone 10-1-0-2 against USHL competition this season. The U18s smoked the Saints, 8-2, in the last game before the holiday break.
“This, for sure, builds confidence with this group and shows us that, if we play like that the rest of the year, we can do some serious damage,” Saints forward Brayden Morrison said. “The U18s haven’t lost very often in USHL games, and they’ve done really well in exhibitions against college teams, and we played with them the whole game.
“We showed a lot of resiliency in coming back. It was a matter of sticking with our game plan. We had a really good start to the game, so we just wanted to stick with what we’d been doing — playing fast and physical and getting up in their grill.”
Will Smith, a top NHL prospect who has tallied 12 points in his last three USHL games, completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal 4:09 into overtime to lift the U18s.
A fortunate bounce gave Team USA a 3-2 lead with 6:35 remaining in regulation. Smith scored his second goal of the night when his centering pass from below the goal line deflected into the net off a Dubuque defender.
But the Saints forced overtime on an extra attacker goal with 1:44 remaining. Theo Wallberg took the initial shot from the left point, Oliver Moberg took a whack at it, and the rebound found Ryan St. Louis in the low slot. St. Louis slid a pass along the slot to Nils Juntorp, who one-timed his 11th goal of the season past goalie Carsen Musser.
“That’s hockey. Those things happen,” Juntorp said of Smith’s goal to give Team USA a 3-2 lead. “But we played a really good game for the whole 60 minutes and we still had time to tie it. We showed we are a strong team and we can come back. It doesn’t matter if we’re down two goals or one goal, we believe in ourselves.
“They’re the best (birth year) 2005s in the U.S., and we played a great game against them, even if it wasn’t the ending we wanted. When you believe in yourselves and play good hockey, you win games.”
Both teams finished with 26 shots, a nod to the Saints’ defensive game against one of the USHL’s most explosive offenses.
“This weekend showed we can be as good as we want to be,” defenseman Will Staring said. “We have a lot of talent in our locker room, and it’s showing up day in and day out.
“We played our game. We played hard and physical. I definitely think we could have done a little more. In the end, the game didn’t go our way, but we can still walk away with our heads held high from that one.”
After a scoreless first period, Kai Janviriya and Smith staked the Americans to a 2-0 lead in the first 11:15 of the middle frame.
Morrison got the Saints on the board at the 15:10 mark with his third goal of the season. St. Louis won a faceoff in the Team USA zone to Morrison, who fired a shot from the right circle through traffic and beyond Musser’s glove.
Just 75 seconds later, Max Montes tied the game at 2-2 with his 13th of the season. Wallberg retrieved a dump-in behind his own goal line and moved the puck to Noah Powell, who made an outlet pass to Juntorp on the right wing. Juntorp left a drop pass for Montes in the right circle, and his wrist shot handcuffed Musser.
“Our guys were awesome,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “They did a great job of taking away time and space, and they were consistently on the right side of the puck against a team that’s going to have a lot of guys playing in the NHL in a couple of years.
“We got a lot of positives out of tonight, and I hope the guys realize that. Sometimes, you play great and don’t get the result. But we showed a lot of resiliency, especially after they went up, 3-2, on a (crappy) bounce.”
There were no penalties in either game.
“I’ve been part of games with no penalties, but never two in a row like this,” MacDonald said. “But, to be honest, there really wasn’t any reason to call penalties, because they were both really well-played, good hockey games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.