Mikey Burchill expected something good to happen in the third period on Saturday night.
It only took 2:26 for the rookie forward to provide it.
Burchill tied the game with his sixth goal of the season, and Connor Kurth struck with his 16th just 4:43 later to rally the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory at Madison.
The Saints extended their winning streak to a USHL-best five games heading into the holiday break, and goaltender Paxton Geisel earned his ninth straight victory. Dubuque, which has won nine of its last 10, completed a home-and-home sweep after beating the Capitols, 6-1, on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“Everyone knew we were going to score somehow,” Burchill said. “We played consistently the whole game and stuck with it, so we knew we were winning that game, one way or another. It was bound to happen, so nobody on the bench was surprised by it.”
Burchill knotted the game, 3-3, on a one-timer from the low slot after Kurth moved the puck to USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday in the right corner.
“I’m not going to lie, it was a really good feeling to score that goal, especially after not being in the lineup (Friday) night,” Burchill said. “I really wanted to have a good bounce-back game. But, playing on a line with Stephen and Connor makes the game a lot easier. I feel so confident when I’m out there with them. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time with great players on the ice on that one.
“You could tell we had a lot more life on the bench after that goal. The boys were rolling after that.”
Kurth’s spectacular individual effort completed the comeback. He lost a faceoff in the Capitols’ zone but quickly won possession, carried the puck behind the net and tried to stuff a shot past goaltender Arthur Smith.
Kurth took two whacks at the puck before his third attempt found the back of the net at the 7:09 mark. Burchill and Lucas Olvestad were credited with assists on the play.
“Madison had lost four or five in a row and they were back on home ice, so we knew they’d be desperate for a win, and they played like it,” Kurth said. “It says a lot about our group that we can find ways to win, even if we’re not on our A-game.
“We’re kind of hot right now, and there’s a lot of confidence in our lineup. We all have faith in each other, and we all know we’re going to get it done for each other. No matter what the score is, we have confidence we can win any game.”
The Saints used relentless pressure in the closing minutes to prevent Madison from a clear scoring opportunity with Smith pulled for a sixth attacker. Geisel finished with 27 saves to improve to 11-2-0-2 with a 3.00 goals against average and .884 save percentage.
“We did our best to weather the storm,” Geisel said. “It probably wasn’t our best game, but we found a way to win, and that’s what good teams do. Madison played a little more to its identity than it did Friday night, and they didn’t make things easy for us.”
The Capitols flipped the script on Dubuque in the opening period by controlling much of the play, but the teams went into the intermission tied at 2-2. A night earlier, the Saints dominated the first 20 minutes in taking a 3-0 lead.
Madison’s Luke Mittlestad opened the scoring at 12:53 with a power play goal, but Tristan Lemyre answered with a power play goal of his own 4:06 later. Mittlestad whiffed on a clearing attempt, William Hallen intercepted and swept it to Lemyre in the low slot for his fourth goal of the weekend and 15th of the season. Olvestad was credited with a secondary assist.
Dubuque made it 2-for-2 on the power play at the 19:12 mark on Max Montes’ fifth goal of the season. Kurth found Halliday at the point, and Halliday delivered a perfect pass to the Wisconsin native for a backdoor tap-in.
But the Capitols answered with 7.2 seconds remaining in the period on Nicholas Wallace’s first goal of the season.
Madison went back ahead with 3:42 remaining in the middle frame. Casey Severo won a goalmouth scramble to jam a puck under Geisel.
“Madison played hard, and they kind of took it to us in the first period,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Thanks mostly to Paxton, we were able to keep it close enough to come back later on.”
Dubuque entered the USHL’s holiday break as the hottest team in the league over the past 10 games. Chicago has the next-best points streak with a 4-0-1-0 mark, while the Steel, Muskegon and Omaha have collected seven wins each in their last 10.
The second-place Saints (16-5-2-2, 36 points) trail Chicago by five points in the Eastern Conference, although the Steel have played two more games. Dubuque’s .720 winning percentage ranks behind only Tri-City (.771) and Chicago (.759).