FARLEY, Iowa — Some people are good at their jobs, others good at their hobbies. Farley’s Al Heiberger is good at both, since he rolled his 30th 300-count Feb. 2 at Cobra Lanes.
The former owner and manager of the Lanes found a way to combine his hobby with his job and has been a top bowler for many years. He rolled his first 300 in December 1997 when he was 38. Now 63, the 30th came just as February started.
“I am starting to have a few joint and muscle issues,” said Heiberger. “I didn’t have a 300 last year and was starting to think my 300-days were done.”
The majority of his perfect games were rolled in the homey confines of Cobra Lanes, though “I did bowl a couple of them in other bowling centers in the area, including Legacy Lanes in Monticello. I also had one in the Iowa State Bowling Tournament at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids about 10 years ago. That one was pretty cool because it was at state and there were about 75 guys that bowl at Cobra there as well.”
He considers the first one his most memorable. “My wife Kay was there to see it along with a few other family members and a lot of good friends. I was pretty nervous in the last frame of that first one, as I’m sure most people would be.”
Heiberger has rolled approximately 15,000 games by his own count. “I probably bowled roughly 400 games a year in leagues and tournaments the last 30 years and before that rolled maybe 3,000 games. I really don’t know if there is a key to bowling that perfect game. You have to execute 12 perfect shots and still have a little luck, because, even if it is thrown perfectly, you can still leave an 8- or 10-pin. The most important thing is staying positive and confident on every throw.
“I have enjoyed bowling all 30 of the games but after the first couple, I got a lot more enjoyment watching other bowlers from our place shoot their first ones, especially my nephews. I think four of my nephews have bowled 300s.”
Heiberger has carried a league average as high as 234 a couple of years ago. “I’ve averaged 230 probably the last 10-15 years. Last year it was 224 and currently it’s 220. I’m getting older and it’s starting to show, but I still shot 789 last Friday night.”
He added that there are many bowlers on the national level that have rolled over 100 300s. “There are also a lot of local bowlers in Dubuque and other bigger cities in Iowa that have numerous 300-games, some a lot more than I have.”
