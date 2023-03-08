FARLEY, Iowa — Some people are good at their jobs, others good at their hobbies. Farley’s Al Heiberger is good at both, since he rolled his 30th 300-count Feb. 2 at Cobra Lanes.

The former owner and manager of the Lanes found a way to combine his hobby with his job and has been a top bowler for many years. He rolled his first 300 in December 1997 when he was 38. Now 63, the 30th came just as February started.

