Galena volleyball
Buy Now

Galena’s Taylor Hilby celebrates with her team after a point during their Illinois Class 1A regional final last season in Galena. Hilby is the Pirates’ top returning hitter after accounting for 215 kills last fall.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

When it comes to volleyball in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, you know the road to success usually leads through Galena.

That’s the pedigree Dennis Wills has built in the program for the past 22 years, and the Pirates are primed to be a tough foe once again this fall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.