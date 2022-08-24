When it comes to volleyball in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, you know the road to success usually leads through Galena.
That’s the pedigree Dennis Wills has built in the program for the past 22 years, and the Pirates are primed to be a tough foe once again this fall.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the NUIC this season:
GALENA
Coach — Dennis Wills (22nd year, 594-126)
Last season — 36-2, lost to Freeport Aquin in 1A sectional final
Returning starters — Paeton Hyde (Sr., MB), Taylor Hilby (Sr., OH), Julia Townsend (Sr., S), Addie Hefel (Jr., OH), Gracie Furlong (Soph., OH)
Outlook — The Pirates are coming off another fantastic season in reaching the Sweet 16 in Class 1A. While they did graduate the dynamic Maggie Furlong, the program returns five pivotal starters. Hilby is a heavy hitter and wasn’t far behind Maggie Furlong last fall with 215 kills. Gracie Furlong also added 151 kills, and those two should lead the way on offense. They’ll be helped by Townsend, who delivered 721 assists last year. Hyde and Hefel are also capable hitters in an offense that once again should be diverse and tough to handle. Expect these Pirates to once again contend for conference, regional and sectional titles.
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Ashley Sites (fifth year)
Last season — 8-11-3, lost to Scales Mound in 1A regional opener
Returning starters — Hailey Heiar (Sr., L), Emily Gockel (Sr., MH/OH)
Outlook — It will be a fresh start for the Warriors, who graduated a good portion of their starting lineup. The two constants for ED this fall will be Heier as the libero and Gockel, who returns as the Warriors’ top hitter and will look to uptick her offensive production. The key for the program will be a slew of returning letterwinners that need to step into more crucial roles — such as setter Megan Anger, outside hitter Rachel Anger, defensive specialist Taylor VanOstrand, and outside hitters Milli Huntington and Annika Husemann.
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Brittany Sinagra (second year, 9-19)
Last season — 9-19, lost to Fulton in 1A regional opener
Returning starters — Sophie Buck (Sr., MH/L), Sadie Fry (Sr., MH), Emily Wurster (Sr., DS), Addison Albrecht (Jr., OH), Gwen Miller (Jr., S)
Outlook — The Wildcats have the makings for a strong season, and contending with the top of the conference isn’t out of the question. With five starters back in the lineup, the Wildcats are setting big goals. Albrecht (166 kills), Miller (81 kills) and Fry (53 kills) are the big hitters at the net. Miller added a team-high 169 assists and 55 blocks.
SCALES MOUND
Coach — Keri Werner (24th year)
Last season — 11-24, lost to Galena in 1A regional semifinal
Returning starters — Anniston Werner (Jr., OH), Sydney Driscoll (Sr., OPP), Brooklynn McCartney (Jr., L), Garrett Pickel (Sr., MB), Emily Wiederholt (Jr., MB)
Outlook — Another program that expects to contend in the stacked NUIC, the Hornets return five starters from last season. Leading the way is dynamic attacker Anniston Werner, a first team all-conference hitter who racked up 259 kills last season for a 3.2 per set average. McCartney delivered 303 digs, and Pickel contributed 108 blocks and 100 kills.
STOCKTON
Coach — Allie McCallips (fourth year, 41-39)
Last season — 20-13, lost to Durand in 1A regional semifinal
Returning starters — Kacy Wright (Soph., S), Whittney Sullivan (Sr., L), Madie Mammoser (Soph., MH), Emily Broshous (Soph., OH/DS)
Outlook — The loss of Kenze Haas will hurt the Blackhawks, as the standout hitter delivered a whopping 5.1 kills per set last season. However, Stockton returns four starters. Mammoser is the team’s top returning hitter with 139 kills last season. Sullivan delivered 205 digs last fall and Wright had a huge freshman season with 328 assists.
