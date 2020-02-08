MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware put on an impressive show in sweeping the state wrestling championships last season.
The Hawks were pretty impressive in the postseason’s opening act.
West Delaware’s 14 wrestlers went a combined 29-3 — with all three losses coming in championship matches —at Saturday’s Iowa Class 2A sectional meet at West Delaware High School.
Eleven Hawks won sectional titles. All fourteen advanced to next weekend’s district meet at Center Point-Urbana.
“We feel like we’re coming together really well,” said West Delaware’s top-ranked Jared Voss, who won an 8-3 decision over Maquoketa’s No. 4-ranked Abe Michel to win a loaded 170-pound bracket. “We’re just going to keep on pushing forward.”
Maquoketa advanced three wrestlers to next week’s district meet while Dubuque Wahlert qualified two.
But Saturday was a day for West Delaware to flex. The Hawks’ list of champions is nearly just a list of their varsity starting lineup.
Carson Less (106 pounds), ninth-ranked Blake Engel (120), Evan Woods (126), No. 9 Logan Peyton (138), No. 4 Jadyn Peyton (145), Kyle Cole (152), No. 5 Cael Meyer (160), Voss (170), No. 3 Jack Neuhaus (182), No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (195) and Christian Nunley (220) all won titles.
Luke Farmer (113), Staveley Maury (132) and No. 3 Carson Petlon (285) took silver.
The Hawks easily advanced to the regional dual tournament, outscoring runner-up Anamosa, 305-160. Monticello was third with 140.5 points, followed by Maquoketa (138), Jesup (125.5) and Wahlert (109).
West Delaware will host Anamosa in Tuesday’s regional semifinal. The winner will wrestle either Solon or Camanche for a trip to state.
With a pair of strong performances next week, the Hawks could earn a chance to defend both of their state championships.
“Our mantra all year is our best is yet to come,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “To do that you have to keep improving every day in practice. That’s been our expectation since Day 1. Last year is last year and we’ve got to get better every day in practice and we continue to do that.”
Wahlert will have a chance to double its number of state qualifiers, but the Golden Eagles’ returning state qualifier fell victim in the sectionals’ toughest bracket.
Bryce Anstoetter finished runner-up at 182 pounds to book his ticket to next week’s district meet, and Joe Bahl (220) bounced back from a semifinal loss to win two straight matches and advance. Both seniors, they will be making their district debuts.
Anstoetter lost a narrow 4-3 decision to West Delaware’s Jack Neuhaus in the final after nearly scoring a go-ahead takedown in the closing moments.
“I feel really good,” Anstoetter said. “I’m just going to go out there and do what I do.”
Bahl was pinned in his semifinal, but rebounded with a pin of Anamosa’s Cole Sigler before holding off Maquoketa’s Achilles Solomon, 5-1, in his wrestleback.
The Eagles’ lone returning qualifier, No. 9 Connor Dehn, suffered a tough-luck fate in a 170 bracket that featured three ranked wrestlers. Dehn won by fall in his third-place match, but didn’t get a wrestleback after Maquoketa’s Michel lost in the final.
Henry Tomecek (195) and Marik Dickson (285) lost in wrestlebacks.
Maquoketa’s No. 2-ranked Taven Rich, the third-place state medalist at 285 last year, won his rubber match with Petlon with a 5-1 win in the final.
Rich improved to 36-1, but will likely see Petlon again next week, and if all goes well, potentially again in two weeks down in Des Moines.
“There’s no better competition here besides Carson,” Rich said. “Carson always gives me a good match. I love it and I love to win.”
Michel, a state qualifier for the Cardinals last year, is now 33-4.
Maquoketa’s Lane Stender also advanced at 195.
Ivan Martin (132) won his third-place match, but lost in a wrestleback.