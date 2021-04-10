Isaac Evans was right at home — despite being on the road.
For that matter, TJ Deardorff was pretty comfortable, too.
And they made a big impact.
Evans went 2-for-3 and scored a run and Deardorff drove in a run and scored another as Coe beat Loras, 8-3, in the first game of their doubleheader Friday at Petrakis Park.
“It’s always great coming back,” said Evans, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout who played his high school home games at Petrakis. “It’s nice to be back in the outfield again, my old stomping grounds.”
Deardorff, a former Dubuque Senior standout who played a handful of prep games on the same field, hit his second collegiate home run and drove in three runs in the night cap. He came on to record the final three outs in relief as the Kohawks completed the sweep, 9-8, after nearly blowing an eight-run lead. Evans added two hits, two runs and an RBI in the second game.
The teams will resume their four-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday.
“Coming here I knew what to expect and I knew Loras would be a good team, so I knew we had to come out firing. And we did that,” Deardorff said. “We scored in the first innings both games and that got us on top. Just have to keep chugging along and keep the ball rolling for Sunday.”
Coe’s roster also includes former area standouts Riley LeGrand (Dyersville Beckman), Reid Rausch (Cascade), Alex Timp (Wahlert) and Cody Deardorff (Senior).
“We always give each other crap all the time,” Evans said. “We’ve known each other for a long time. We played on (the American) Legion (team) together, stuff like that. It’s great to have these guys on the team and they’re great friends. Always will be.”
The Kohawks jumped out early with a four-run first inning in the opener.
Evans led off the inning with a walk, stole second and scored on a single from Deardorff. LeGrand singled and moved up to second as Deardorff took third before T.J. Johnson tripled them both home two batters later. Jacob Henry plated Johnson with a sacrifice fly to center.
Loras’ Alex Kelsch hammered a 2-0 pitch to center leading off the bottom of the third, sliding headfirst into second with a double. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on Luke Fennelly’s sac fly to trim the deficit to three.
The Kohawks added to their lead in the fourth, using four singles, three stolen bases, an error and a wild pitch to score three runs and push the lead to 7-1.
Loras’ Dylan Pardoe tripled and scored on Daniel Rogers’ single in the fourth.
Coe added another run in the fifth, but Kelsch led off Loras’ half with his second double of the game, scoring on Fennelly’s double to right center to trim the deficit back to 8-3.
Evans led off the second game with a single and Deardorff quickly brought him home with a two-run blast.
Loras got a run back on Max Cullen’s RBI single in the third, but Coe put up seven runs in the fourth — including an RBI double from Evans and another run-scoring single from Deardorff — to take a commanding 9-1 lead.
Loras chipped away with a big two-out rally in the sixth. Chris Costantino walked and Kelsch singled before Joe Egan brought home the first run with another single. Kelsch scored on a wild pitch and Fennelly singled home Egan before coming across on a passed ball.
The Duhawks made it even tighter in the seventh.
Pardoe led off with a walk, moved to third on Rogers’ single and scored on Dakota Church’s double. Cosantin singled back up the middle to bring both runners home and get the Duhawks back within a run, 9-8.
“Proud of the guys for getting back in it and giving us a chance to win it,” Duhawks coach Carl Tebon said. “When you get down by that many, you just never know how the day can go. It could be a 10-run rule real quick. I felt that our hitters were going to come around and they started to come around now. Hopefully Sunday they show up again.”