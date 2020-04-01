A pair of Loras College standouts earned all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin accolades on Tuesday.
Dorian Fiorenza, a freshman from Plainfield, Ill., landed first-team accolades, while Andres Martinez, a junior from Berwyn, Ill., earned a spot on the second team. Both earned all-conference accolades for the first time.
Fiorenza led the Duhawks with 209 kills, averaging 3.87 kills per set and led the team with 24 service aces. He ranks fifth in program history for single-season kills. Fiorenza also tallied 85 digs and 20 blocks on the season.
Martinez led the Duhawks with 34 blocks and tallied 70 kills. Martinez ranks fourth in career solo blocks (27) and third in four-set single-match blocks (7).
The Duhawks finished 9-7 (3-3 in league play) in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. They missed six regular-season matches, and the league tournament was scheduled for April 9-10.
Wright helps UW-W to bowling title — Kylie Wright, a sophomore from Dickeyville, Wis., who prepped at Cuba City High School, helped the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s bowling team win the inaugural Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference championship. Wright competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field at Cuba City
Following the cancellation of the CIBC Championship earlier this month, UW-W was awarded the championship based on NCAA RPI ranking, overall record, scoring average and winning percentage against conference opponents. UW-Whitewater finished the season with a 54-47 record against several of the top teams in the nation. The Warhawks finished 16th in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll and third in the NTCA’s most recent Division II/III ranking.
Staver plays at UW-Milwaukee — Sydney Staver, a junior guard from Mineral Point, Wis., saw action in 29 games for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee women’s basketball team this winter. She averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing 19.9 minutes per game for the Panthers, who went 15-16.
UD wrestler named NWCA Academic All-American — The University of Dubuque’s Brendan Hazelton, a 133-pounder from Clinton Township, Mich., has been added to the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s academic all-American team. He was nationally ranked and finished with a 13-3 record. Hazelton joined teammate Luke Radeke as academic all-Americans.
Noll to UW-Stout — Cuba City’s Jackson Noll, a Wisconsin Division 4 honorable mention all-stater and an all-SWAL performer, announced on Twitter his intention to continue his basketball career at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
UNI extends radio deal — University of Northern Iowa Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Panther Sports Properties, announced last week that News/Talk 1540 AM KXEL will continue to be the radio home for Panther programming when college sports resumes. The partnership includes broadcasts of football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball for the next three years. The partnership dates back nearly 80 years.