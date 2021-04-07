Mac May will be coming back to the Midwest for the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament.
The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter/opposite side hitter from Dubuque Wahlert will lead 17th-seeded UCLA into the 48-team “Volleybubble” in Omaha, Neb. The Bruins play Rider at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, on ESPN3 for the right to play No. 16-seeded Brigham Young the following evening.
May leads the Bruins with 327 kills (4.5 per set) and swings at a .245 average. She also leads the team with 26 aces and 375.0 points scored while contributing 162 digs, 13 solo blocks and 18 assisted blocks.
In her career, May ranks 13th in UCLA history with 1,475 kills (3.79 per set) and shares 10th place with 129 aces. In 389 sets covering 108 matches, May has also hit at a .244 clip while contributing 728 digs and 151 blocks. She became the 24th player in UCLA history with 1,000 kills, the 19th with 100 aces and the 13th to do both.
The entire 48-team, single-elimination NCAA tournament will take place in Omaha — at both the CHI Health Center Convention Center for the first and second rounds, as well as the Regional semifinals (Sunday, April 18), and the CHI Health Center Arena for the regional finals (Monday, April 19), national semifinals (Thursday, April 22) and national championship (Saturday, April 24).
UCLA, one of five Pac-12 Conference teams in the NCAA Tournament along with No. 6-seed Washington, No. 10-seed Oregon, No. 14-seed Utah and No. 15-seed Washington State, finished the regular season with a 14-6 record and wins against each of the other four league squads joining them in Omaha.
Rider (7-4), out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, also played a league-only schedule like the Bruins. The Broncs started the season 1-4, but won six in a row, including all three matches at the MAAC Championship to earn the league’s automatic bid. UCLA and Rider will be meeting for the first time in their programs’ history.
Heart honors Crabill — The Heart of America Conference on Monday selected Clarke University sophomore right-hander Connor Crabill as its baseball pitcher of the week. Crabill earned a save and three victories in a 4-0 week for Clarke. The former Dubuque Hempstead standout pitched 7 2/3 innings and posted an ERA of 0.00 while allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Freiburger lands A-R-C honor — Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger, a senior who prepped at Western Dubuque, landed the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week award on Monday. The Holy Cross, Iowa, native set a school record in the 10,000-meter run, crossing the finish line in a time of 29:36.5 at the Loras Mid-Week Invite on Thursday. His time ranks as the second fastest time in NCAA Division III this season and broke the previous record set by Brian Chenoweth (2009) at 30:07.34.
WIAC recognizes Scherrman — UW-Oshkosh shortstop Matt Scherrman, a Wheaton, Ill., native who played semi-pro baseball for his grandfather, Paul Scherrman, with the Farley Hawks, earned player of the week honors from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Scherrman hit .292 (7-for-24) with a double, two home runs, 14 RBI and five runs scored as UW-Oshkosh compiled a 4-2 record in games against UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire. Scherrman’s best performance of the week came during UW-Oshkosh’s doubleheader sweep of host UW-Eau Claire on April 2. He launched a three-run homer and a grand slam during the first game of the day as the Titans defeated the Blugolds, 18-5, behind Scherrman’s eight RBI. Scherrman became the first Titan to drive in eight runs in a contest since Blake Berger at UW-Stout on April 10, 2009.
Ridge claims baseball honor — Wartburg’s Parker Ridge, a senior shortstop from Marion, Iowa, who plays semi-pro baseball with the Farley Hawks, received the A-R-C position player of the week award on Monday. He hit .480 (12-for-25) with four doubles and two home runs during a six-game hitting streak last week.
Kurzynski takes soccer award — Loras College’s Seth Kurzynski, a sophomore goalkeeper from Rice Lake, Wis., earned the A-R-C men’s soccer defensive player of the week award. He recorded his first career shutout in the Duhawks’ 2-0 win over Central on Saturday and helped the Duhawks to a 2-2 draw with Luther on March 30.
A-R-C recognizes McDonnell — Loras’ Payton McDonnell, a sophomore midfielder from Arlington Heights, Ill., claimed the A-R-C women’s soccer offensive player of the week honor. She tallied a career-best three assists in the Duhawks’ 4-0 win over Central. The Duhawks lead the A-R-C at 3-0.
Loras’ 4x100 recognized — Loras’ 4x100-meter relay team of Terrianna Black, a senior from Milwaukee; Marion Edwards, a junior from Chicago; Stevie Lambe, a junior from Dubuque Senior; and Alyssa Pfadenhauer, a sophomore from West Burlington, Iowa, won the A-R-C women’s track performer of the week award. The squad won the Loras Mid-Week while setting the nation’s leading mark with a time of 47.73 seconds. The time ranks sixth in Loras program history.
Talbot named to team of week — Loras kickoff specialist Zak Talbot, a freshman from Cascade, Colo., made the D3football.com team of the week. Talbot had 404 kickoff yards in Loras’ 45-21 win against Luther College on Saturday, putting six of his eight kicks inside the 10-yard line. Three kicks were fair caught and one was a touchback as well as one landing within the 10 after kicking from the 20-yard line following a penalty. He is averaging 53 yards per kickoff and has 942 total yards through two games.
Clarke alum signs with Australian team — Nick Marshall, a 6-foot-5 guard from Greenwith, Australia, signed with the Mount Gambier Pioneers for the club’s debut season in the NBL1 South. He has spent most of the past year training with professional players in Australia.
Marshall played two seasons at Clarke before returning to his native country. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he started 32 of 33 games and averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game while contributing 29 blocks, 32 steals and 81 assists. The previous season, he played 527 minutes in 31 games and contributed 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17 minutes per game.
Loras sweeps lacrosse honors — For the third time this season, the Loras women’s lacrosse team swept the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference player of the week awards. Clare Brunn, a junior from Rochester, Minn., took the offensive award and Kayla Tilkes, a senior from Evergreen Park, Ill., landed the defensive honor. Brunn tallied eight goals in a 16-7 victory over Monmouth, and Tilkes leads the conference in caused turnovers (19) and ranks second in ground balls (37). The Duhawks are 4-2 and 2-0 in the MWLC.
Fiorenza feted by CCIW — Loras’ Dorian Fiorenza was selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men’s volleyball player of the week. A sophomore outside hitter from Plainfield, Ill., he lifted the Duhawks to a pair of wins last week over CCIW competition. He finished with nine kills, hit .467 and had two service aces and five digs in a three-set win over Illinois Wesleyan on March 31. Fiorenza concluded the regular season with 14 kills, a service ace and six digs in a three-set win over 10th-ranked North Central on April 3. The win secured Loras an 8-4 record in conference play and a tie for second place.