It’s never too early in the boys basketball season for a high-stakes matchup. Tonight, Dubuque’s two public schools put their unblemished records on the line in a contest that should reveal how both teams stack up as contenders right now.
No. 4 Hempstead (5-0) hosts rival Senior (3-0) at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Moody Gymnasium.
There’s hardly been a hotter team in Iowa Class 4A than the Mustangs through the first month of the season. Hempstead tops the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division in assists (73), steals (62) and rebounds (153) while ranking second overall in scoring at 70.8 points per game.
However, one of the few teams rivaling the Mustangs’ play is the Rams. They may have played two fewer games than Hempstead, but Senior is already riding a signature win after Tuesday’s 49-48 upset at No. 3 Iowa City West.
Both of these teams like to speed things up, pressure the ball and can score a number of ways. Which means tonight’s battle sets up as a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled slugfest — even before getting into the always high-pressured atmosphere that comes along with every intracity Dubuque basketball game.
“I know our kids are excited and it’s at home so we expect a big crowd,” said Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch. “People make a big deal about city games. (Senior) has some very talented basketball players that fill out their lineup. We need to be good about our attention to detail in our scouting.”
The unranked Rams have already endured that intracity adrenaline when they took down Wahlert, 76-55, last Friday at Nora Gym. This week’s win over the Trojans also shows Senior can compete — if not take down — teams that are highly-favored out of the gate in 2019-20.
ROSTER BREAKDOWN
Mustangs junior forward Michael Duax is off to an all-state-caliber start. He’s the leading scorer and rebounder in the Valley at 24.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. A week ago, he posted 30 on the visiting Western Dubuque Bobcats and on Tuesday finished with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double in a home win over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
But it would be unwise for Senior to overlook the rest of the Hempstead roster. Wing-men Nicholas Kaesbauer and Jamari Smith are both averaging double figures. The Mustangs have also seen some nice performances from starters Cameron Davis and Jack Sabers, while Kellen Strohmeyer has been a strong scoring option off the bench.
The Rams replaced four starters from their 2019 state title game run, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed them. The starting lineup is fairly balanced — senior guard Cooper Medinger leads the team with 12 points per game, Daquon Lewis and Tyler Schuster are averaging 10 apiece and four other players average 6.7 points or more.
NEW LOOK RIVALRY
These two teams have been trading punches for the last half decade, splitting three of the last five regular-season series as well as a pair of substate final games. But with the graduation of Senior’s talented 2019 class, tonight’s matchup will feel fresh for fans who’ve followed this rivalry closely.
The Mustangs dropped both of their games to an all-time great Rams squad last year. That was a season in which Hempstead returned just one starter from its previous campaign — much like this year’s Senior squad.
CATCHING A BREAK
Tonight marks the final game of the 2019 calendar year for both squads, which means both teams will be looking to end on a high note. Senior doesn’t take the floor again until Jan. 3 against Cedar Rapids Prairie. Hempstead’s next game isn’t until Jan. 3 against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.