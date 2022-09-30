Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area games:
IOWA
DAVENPORT WEST (5-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 45-7
Outlook — The Rams have won all five meetings with the Falcons since 2014, but Davenport West is experiencing a resurgence and is 5-0 for the first time since 1987. Senior is coming off a shutout loss and will be looking to get back in the win column, especially on homecoming.
TH prediction — Senior 31, Davenport West 28
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-5) at MUSCATINE (1-4)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 55-14
Outlook — The Mustangs have been scuffling this season, but tonight offers a chance to get right against a program in a similar spot. Hempstead is coming off its best defensive performance of the season, but turnovers in critical spots cost the Mustangs a chance at their first win. Hempstead closes the season with three tough opponents, so tonight offers Hempstead’s best chance at its first win if it can put all three phases together.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Muscatine 24
WAUKON (2-3, 2-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (4-1, 2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Waukon won, 64-21
Outlook — This is a big game for the Golden Eagles, and a win could go a long way in the district championship race, with Waukon among the teams expected to challenge Wahlert for the title. The Eagles dispatched another contender last week, but can’t afford to look too far ahead. Waukon is a traditionally strong program and will be looking to end Wahlert’s two-game winning streak.
TH prediction — Wahlert 35, Waukon 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE (3-2, 1-0) at DECORAH (2-3, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Decorah won, 19-14
Outlook — The Bobcats have won three straight in dominant fashion and can take a leg up in the playoff race by ending a two-game losing streak against the Vikings. Western Dubuque has found plenty of success offensively lately, but its defense has been opportunistic and helped shut down Marion last week. A win tonight would leave WD and Waverly-Shell Rock as the clear front-runners in Class 4A District 2.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 35, Decorah 20
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (4-1, 1-1) AT WATERLOO COLUMBUS (2-3, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 35-34
Outlook — It will be hard to top last year’s overtime thriller in which the Trailblazers stopped the Sailors on an overtime 2-point conversion attempt to win the game. But tonight’s matchup is shaping up to be another good one. Beckman got its offense rolling last week with a whopping 89-point performance over Postville and its defense has been as good as advertised all season. The Sailors’ losses have come against Class 1A top-ranked West Branch and No. 8 Dike-New Hartford, so this is a much better team than the record indicates.
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 24, Waterloo Columbus 21
CASCADE (3-2, 1-1) AT SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (3-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 66-21
Outlook — Cascade looks to get back on track after a setback last week to Waterloo Columbus, and with four teams currently sitting at 1-1 in Class 1A District 4, this is an important game for the Cougars to separate themselves from the pack. Cascade has won four of the five meetings with Sumner-Fredericksburg dating back to 2008. Look for Cascade’s offense to improve upon last week’s 14-point performance.
TH prediction — Cascade 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20
EAST BUCHANAN (4-1, 2-1) AT BELLEVUE (2-3, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — East Buchanan won, 48-7
Outlook — The Comets currently sit tied for fourth place in Class A District 4. A win tonight over the Buccaneers would put them in a much more comfortable position when looking ahead toward the postseason. It will have to start defensively by containing an East Buchanan team that averages over 36 points per game.
TH prediction — East Buchanan 38, Bellevue 20
CLAYTON RIDGE (1-4, 0-3) AT MAQUOKETA VALLEY (3-2, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Maquoketa Valley won, 6-0
Outlook — Clayton Ridge needs a win desperately to get in the playoff discussion as the season hits the stretch run. Maquoketa Valley sits solidly in third place in Class A District 4, but a win for the Wildcats would improve their playoff positioning even further. The Eagles will need to slow down Maquoketa Valley’s Lance McShane, who has run wild this season for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns.
TH prediction — Maquoketa Valley 42, Clayton Ridge 10
ILLINOIS
PEARL CITY/EASTLAND (1-4, 1-4) AT GALENA (2-3, 1-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 41-40
Outlook — With four games remaining on the schedule, tonight is an important first step for Galena to potentially reach that magic six-win benchmark for an automatic entry into Illinois’ postseason. The Pirates’ dual-threat backfield of Jack Ries and Sam Eaton have been a thorn in opponents’ sides all season. Look for them to once again put the offense on their backs as Galena’s push to the postseason begins tonight.
TH prediction — Galena 34, Pearl City/Eastland 18
WISCONSIN
BLACK HAWK/WARREN (4-2, 2-2) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (5-1, 3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Black Hawk/Warren won, 24-12
Outlook — The next two weeks are critical for Potosi/Cassville’s chances of winning a Six Rivers Conference championship. Black Hawk/Warren has been the class of the league for years, but is coming off a humbling loss against River Ridge — which hosts Potosi/Cassville next week. The first step, though, will be stopping the Warriors’ vaunted rushing attack.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 36, Black Hawk/Warren 32
RIVER RIDGE (6-0, 2-0) at SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (3-3, 1-3)
Site — East Dubuque, Ill.
Kickoff —7 p.m.
Last year — River Ridge won, 41-3
Outlook — A Six Rivers Conference title isn’t out of reach for Southwestern/East Dubuque, but tonight is a must-win game for that to happen. River Ridge hung 50 points on Black Hawk/Warren last week and has only allowed two teams this season to score more than seven points.
TH prediction — River Ridge 35, Southwestern/East Dubuque 14
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill — 24-4 (6-0)
Miller — 15-5 (3-2)
