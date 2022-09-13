PEOSTA, Iowa — The Western Dubuque boys golf team has come a long way since Aug. 11
The Bobcats opened the season a month ago by finishing 12th out of 15 teams in the first round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.
On Monday, WD improved 32 strokes from its Round 1 score to shoot a 313 in the second round of the Valley Divisional meet at Thunder Hills Country Club.
The Bobcats finished second as a team behind Linn-Mar (310).
“Coming into the season, we knew we had a ton of potential, but we just didn’t play well to start the season,” WD coach Ben Wilson said. “In some ways it was kind of nice because we were flying under the radar. Now we’re not gonna take anyone by surprise, but we’re playing the way we’re capable of playing.”
Monday’s round followed last Thursday’s effort when the Bobcats shot a nine-hole school record score of 130, and Jackson Webber fired an individual nine-hole school record of 30 at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
Webber carried that momentum over to Monday with a round of 75 to finish second individually.
“I was coming into this one pretty confident,” Webber said. “It’s tough conditions out here today, but I felt OK with how I played. It was windy and cold, but I feel like I played up to my ability today.”
Webber, a junior, had birdies on holes 1, 7 and 17 to finish the day 4-over amidst tough conditions. Jackson Skrtich (77), Tyler Skrtich (79) and Brock Wilson (82) rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats.
WD (345-313—658) currently sits in third place after Monday’s Valley Divisional second round behind Linn-Mar (315-310—625), and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (334-315—649).
“We’ve all been putting in extra time on the range and the putting green, and working on our chipping and getting all our strokes back that we didn’t need to lose.”
Hempstead also drastically improved on its first-round score, shaving off 32 strokes to shoot a 331 on Monday. Wil Sigwarth (81) fronted a consistent group of Mustangs scorers, followed by Drew Lewis (83), Grant Nelson (83) and Joey Swenson (84).
The Mustangs (363-331—694) are in seventh place after two rounds.
“I was proud of the guys because the course played really tough,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “It was super windy out here; they battled and grinded it out and did what they could do. This was the first meet where it was just cold and they reacted pretty well with it. I was proud of our effort and pretty pleased with our scores overall.”
The Mississippi Divisional at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville saw Dubuque Wahlert (302) improve its first-round score by 27 strokes and finish third on the day behind Cedar Falls (285) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (299).
Sophomore Bock Mueller (74) sank five birdies and five pars to record his low round of the year.
“My driver and putter were really on today and my wedges and irons weren’t missing the greens,” Mueller said. “I feel pretty good after this round and I feel like I can do it again.
Mueller’s 74 equaled teammate and Golden Eagles’ No. 1 golfer, Ben Dolter, as the pair finished in a tie for sixth place individually.
“That means a lot,” Mueller said. “I feel like I played about my best golf today and our team did very well. We’ve just really been trying to help each other and motivate each other, and it seems like we’re really coming around.”
Will Coohey (75) and Patrick Fitzgerald (79) closed Wahlert’s scoring with four rounds in the 70s. Wahlert (329-302—631) is currently in fifth place overall after two rounds.
“Overall, I was very happy with them,” Wahlert head coach Eric Mueller said. “My goal for them was 310 and they shot a 302, so I can’t argue with the way they played. Brown Deer can be a very challenging course, especially on the back nine. To have four scores in the 70s is great.”
Owen King shot a 75 to pace Dubuque Senior (323) to a sixth-place finish Monday as the Rams bested their first-round score by 27 strokes.
King used a massive drive to reach the green on the par-4 18th hole to set up one of his three birdies on the afternoon.
“I’ve been shooting some good rounds (lately),” King said. “I can feel myself being more comfortable at these tournaments and I’m ready to start going even lower.”
Nate Obbink (79), Barrett Reed (82) and Gabe Lahey (87) rounded out the Rams’ scoring.
