CASCADE, Iowa — Nolan Baumhover put an end to the feel-good story of the Cascade Semi-pro Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Peosta fifth-place hitter delivered a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap in the top of the eighth inning to give the Cubs a lead they never relinquished against the Cascade Legends in the tournament’s championship game. His brother, Quinn, wiggled out of trouble in the final two innings to nail down a 5-3 victory for Peosta’s first title at Cascade since 1989.
“We’ve been struggling with tournament games all season,” Nolan Baumhover said. “But it feels like we finally have the right group of guys to come in and compete with all the good teams that were here. Coming to Cascade and playing on this awesome field, there’s no better feeling than winning this tournament.”
Garrett Baumhover led off the inning by being hit by a pitch, and Quinn Baumhover followed with a double to right-center to chase pitcher Jake Nauman. After reliever Calvin Rea coaxed Nate Ramler into a foul pop out, Nolan Baumhover came through with his double to put the Cubs ahead, 4-3. Nick Bryant’s sacrifice fly to right field gave Peosta an insurance run.
“I just went up to the plate and tried to be as level-headed as I could be,” Nolan Baumhover said. “I was sitting fastball on the new pitcher, and sure enough, it was right in my wheelhouse and I was able to get around on it and put some good wood to it.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s like slicing through a piece of butter when you catch it on the sweet spot like I did. And it was awesome to know I could come through for my team, and getting those two runs in really gets you going. I can take credit for the hit, but those guys getting on base put me in that situation to come through.”
The Legends, ranging in age from 29 to 57 from a golden era of Cascade Reds baseball, became the talk of Dubuque County semi-pro baseball this week by winning their first three games and reaching the final. Pat Weber pitched the Legends into the championship game with a five-inning no-hitter against Cascade in a 7-0 semifinal win.
The bulk of the Legends competed on the Reds team that went 64-1 in 2004.
“There’s probably 17 guys in that dugout right now who thought we could be here,” Weber said. “It speaks to that culture we had when we played. This group is so competitive, and we never gave up. It didn’t matter if we were down going into the last inning, we always thought we would win, just like today. It’s an ultra-competitive group.
“Obviously, we couldn’t do something like this for a whole season now, but for a couple of weeks we can still go on a run. It’s just a matter of taking a few ibuprofen and sucking it up.”
The Legends threatened in the bottom of the ninth, when Micah Green and Austin Gehl reached on hit batsmen. But Quinn Baumhover retired the final three hitters he faced to end the game.
“It is exciting to see those guys come back and get to the championship, because I’m sure not many people thought they could do it,” Quinn Baumhover said. “They put up a hell of a fight, but we did everything we could do to have the breaks go our way. Many years ago, my dad, Chris, played and managed the P-Cubs and played against those guys. It’s kind of cool that all three of his sons got to play against them today.”
Quinn Baumhover’s RBI single in the third gave Peosta the lead, and Brandon Lehmann made it 2-0 in the fourth with an RBI single. But the Legends scratched out a run on a balk in the fourth, and Jason Simon had an RBI single before Tom Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the fifth for a 3-2 lead.