Iowa’s starting lineup is full of players who could potentially take over any college basketball game.
The Hawkeyes’ bench apparently has another star in waiting in Keegan Murray.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native and son of former Iowa standout Kenyon Murray, is one of only five players nationally to have at least 80 points, 50 rebounds, 15 blocks and 15 steals this season. The other four are all starters.
“The kid is a terrific player. He’s versatile,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s proven he’s ready to go and he’s not going to make any mistakes.”
Murray, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound freshman forward whose twin brother Kris is also on the Iowa roster, is averaging 7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) welcome No. 16 Minnesota (10-3, 3-3) to Iowa City for today’s grudge match.
Kenyon Murray averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds during his four-year career in Iowa City (1992-96). Keegan and Kris both played at Cedar Rapids Prairie before following their father to Iowa.
“He’s just been keeping me confident,” Keegan Murray said. “He’s just been letting me do my own thing, really. He’s kind of just letting me and my brother become adults and figure things out for ourselves, because he wants us to be men. He wants us to be really good people on and off the court and I just think that he’s done a really good job of letting us do our own thing, staying in touch and encouraging us the right way.”
At this point it would probably be pretty difficult to damper Keegan Murray’s confidence. He established career-highs with 14 points and nine rebounds in a Jan. 2 victory at Rutgers. He was 6 of 9 from the floor and was plus-30 while on the court in Iowa’s victory over Maryland on Thursday.
“I’m just picking my opportunities when they come, whether that’s getting a loose ball or getting an easy bucket, making an open shot,” he said. “I’ve really just been trying to establish myself by making open shots, getting easy layups, easy dunks, and just being efficient on the court. I think toward the beginning of the season I got more efficient in practice and that’s translated to our games.”
His playing style helps give him more opportunities to make an impact, too. Keegan Murray has played only a dozen college basketball games. As he said, there is no real scouting report on him yet.
“I think just me playing my own game, hustling, getting the ball to Luka (Garza), getting the ball to our shooters has really helped me create different opportunities for myself that you can’t really scout,” he said.
Today’s opponent might be a little different.
Minnesota beat Iowa, 102-95, in overtime on Christmas Day. Murray played a little less than 9 minutes, finishing with two points, four rebounds and a steal.
The Golden Gophers’ three Big Ten road losses have come by an average of 21.3 points, but came against three of the top teams in the league.
Minnesota holds a 107-97 edge in Iowa’s most-played series. The teams have split the last 10 meetings and eight of the last 11 have been decided by seven points or less. The Hawkeyes are 22-10 against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and are 21-1 at home since the start of last season.