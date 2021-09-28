CASCADE, Iowa — Corinne Rea and Ally Hoffman have been bringing the swings for Cascade this season, and they came through again in a tight match against River Valley Conference rival Bellevue on Tuesday night.
Rea and Hoffman floored 13 kills apiece as the Cougars won their fifth straight match in a 25-13, 14-25, 25-16, 25-21 triumph over the Comets at Cascade High School.
“Just focusing and communicating and having a good bond with each other,” said Rea, a junior outside hitter. “It’s been a really strong relationship for both of us. We both like to lead the team and bring everyone together.”
Claudia Noonan provided 21 assists and Megan Smith added 18 assists, while Elizabeth Gibbs delivered 25 digs and four ace serves for the Cougars (15-6), who improved to 17-2 against Bellevue since 2008.
“They’re going to battle,” Cascade coach Mary Frake said of Rea and Hoffman. “They do a very good job of changing up their offensive scheme in terms of the off-speed or the roll shot, and they definitely are very aware of knowing what’s open and where they can go. They’re always asking us as coaches what type of defense we’ll be playing and where their weaknesses are. They do a good job of adjusting and usually find a way to keep it in play for us and give us some big swings.”
Ka’Lynn DeShaw led the revamped Comets (11-12) with 10 kills, while Lauren Keil added 24 assists and eight digs for first-year coach Brittany Glaser – a 2005 Hempstead grad who excelled on the volleyball court, among other fields, for the Mustangs.
“We have a younger crew this year with a lot of juniors,” said Glaser, the former Brittany Williams who played four years of volleyball for the Mustangs and collegiately at Coe, now in her fifth year as a club volleyball coach as well. “The seniors bring the team together, and we’re building that comradery. We’re starting to really jell as a team and we are peaking. Tonight was one of our better games. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but I feel they played very well tonight together.”
The Cougars controlled the opening set from the first serve, which was an ace by Cascade’s McKenna Gehl. A hard shot by freshman Kate Green pushed the Cougars’ lead to 6-2 and it grew from there. Rea added a pretty drop shot and a smashing kill to make it 18-7, and then an ace from Gibbs took the Cougars to the brink before a Comets hit went long to deliver a 25-13 win.
Bellevue turned the tables in the second set, starting hot and playing in front the whole way. DeShaw sparked the Comets, helping take advantage of several Cascade errors with a block and a kill to extend the lead to 11-3. DeShaw added another kill a beautiful deep drop shot to push the lead to 19-9, and a kill from Teagan Humphrey had the Comets on set point.
The winning kill came from 5-foot-3 libero Morgan Meyer, who drilled a perfectly placed shot from about 10-feet behind the net for the 25-14 victory to tie the match.
“They did push us,” Frake said. “The first set I thought we controlled the game pretty well and did a lot of things very well. Second set, they came out and (Adessa Leibfried) served for them and really had it going and put us in a tough spot. Our receiving did not go very well and we got down and just couldn’t find the momentum and drive we needed to get back and win that set.”
The third set was a battle that featured seven lead changes. Rea and Green teamed up for a pair of kills to push Cascade to a 10-6 lead, but the Comets rallied in front for a 13-12 advantage.
The Cougars took back the lead at 14-13 and held court the rest of the set. A deep ace from Gehl and hammering kill from Hoffman extended the advantage, and a sweet drop shot from Hoffman and an ace from Gibbs capped the 25-16 victory.
“I think we just lost a lot of focus and we didn’t communicate well,” Rea said. “Our passing was off, but we brought it back in the third set.”
The fourth set saw nine lead changes, but Rea and Hoffman came through down the stretch for the key hits that lifted the Cougars.
“I don’t pay attention to records or win streaks to be honest with you,” Frake said. “We’re just trying to play to our potential and get better every day.”