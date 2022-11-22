Dubuque Wahlert had its greatest season in three decades and five players in the middle of the Golden Eagles’ playoff run have earned all-state recognition.
In all, nine area players were tabbed to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s annual all-state teams, released this morning.
Dubuque Wahlert offensive lineman Jack Goerdt, linebacker J.P. Weber, punter Zach Callahan and return specialist Ryan Brosius earned spots on the Class 2A first team after leading the Golden Eagles to a 9-3 overall record and their first appearance in the state semifinals since 1991.
Golden Eagles receiver Seamus Crahan was a second-team offensive utility player.
Western Dubuque defensive back Caleb Klein was a first-team pick in Class 4A while Bobcats running back Grant Glausser made the second team.
West Delaware offensive lineman Luke Reth was a first-team selection in Class 3A. Hawks running back Will Ward earned second-team honors.
Goerdt was the top offensive lineman for a Wahlert offense that averaged 6.8 yards per rush and accumulated 3,919 yards of offense and 55 touchdowns this season. He added 25 tackles on defense, 20 solo, with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Weber did just about everything for the Eagles, starting on the offensive line, patrolling the middle of the defense at linebacker and even serving as the team’s placekicker. He finished with 64.5 tackles, 50 solo, with six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He made his only field goal attempt and was 42-for-43 on extra-point attempts.
Callahan averaged 44.9 yards on 33 punts. He made 36 tackles, 25 solo, with one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. He also caught five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Brosius also did a little bit of everything for Wahlert. He rushed for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards on 111 carries. He had 19 receptions for 336 yards and five touchdowns, and was 2-for-2 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown. He made 34 tackles, 21 solo, with two interceptions and a touchdown on defense. He averaged 21.8 yards on four kickoff returns and 26.2 yards on 16 punt returns with three taken back for a touchdown.
Crahan was the top receiver in Wahlert’s run-first offense, catching 26 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns. On defense he had 22 tackles, 17 solo, with three interceptions and a touchdown.
Klein stood out in all three phases for the Bobcats and led the team in all three receiving categories with 28 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 24.5 tackles, 19 solo, and an interception on defense. He averaged 27.2 yards with one touchdown on 19 kickoff returns and averaged 37 yards on two punt returns.
Glausser was the workhorse of the Western Dubuque offense, carrying the ball 207 times for 1,564 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per rush and setting the program’s single-game rushing record. He also caught seven passes for 25 yards and had 13 tackles, nine solo, with one tackle for loss on defense.
Reth was the top blocker for a West Delaware offense that rolled up 3,779 yards of offense and 40 touchdowns. He had 19 tackles, 14 solo, with 12.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Ward carried the ball 174 times for 1,249 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Hawks, averaging 7.2 yards per rush. He was also the team’s leading receiver, catching 20 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He had 21.5 tackles, 19 solo, and an interception on defense. He averaged 15.7 yards on six kickoff returns.
