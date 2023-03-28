DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Expectations are understandably high for the Beckman Catholic boy’s soccer team after its 2-1 season-opening home victory over Western Dubuque on Monday afternoon at Beckman High School.
However, for a team that made the Class 1A semifinals last season, and made eight trips to the state tournament since 2010, the opening 15 minutes hardly resembled championship level soccer.
“The first half was pretty ugly,” longtime Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “We were missing our center midfielder, and we have had to practice and play differently.”
Recommended for you
Beckman suffered heavy graduation losses from last year’s state qualifier and started seven sophomores to open the season.
The first half had a bit of Keystone Kops chaos to it as neither team struggled to control the ball, and making any advances toward a goal was exceedingly difficult. There was little cohesion on either team in handling the ball. Beckman sophomore Jake Schmidt had an early rush on the goal, but Bobcat goalie Schuyler Ridenour made a save on the point-blank shot.
Despite the offensive struggles for both teams, Western Dubuque broke through with the first goal at the 9:23 mark of the first half. Jacob Lucas took a pass from the right side of the field and slipped a shot past Beckman goalie Hunter Douglas.
Beckman did not have many scoring chances in the first half, but at the 18:43 mark, Beckman struck quickly as Schmidt scored when a shot from Matthew Florence from the right side hit the left post and rebounded directly to Schmidt, who put the shot away in the net.
Unlike the first half, where getting separation from any defender was difficult, the second half turned into a more wide-open game as Beckman slowly began to dominate the ball and control the midfield. Western Dubuque could not keep the ball out of its end of the field for most of the second half.
With that ball control, Beckman was able to mount multiple scoring opportunities, as Ridenour was peppered the entire second half with shots.
Schmidt and Florence specifically continued to put pressure on the Bobcat goalie, but kept coming up empty. Schmidt had two headers go over the crossbar, and another shot that hit the crossbar. Ridenour stopped another Schmidt shot after he had dribbled through three defenders to get to the goal. Ridenour also stopped a point-blank shot from Florence.
Finally, with 7:39 left, Beckman came up with the winning goal on a pretty crossing pass from Schmidt to his left to Florence in front of the goal, and Florence put the game-winner away.
What led to the second-half turnaround by Beckman?
“I gave the team a little pep talk at halftime,” Laskowski laughed. “We have a young team, and this was our first game, so we will clean this up and become better. I will take the performance today. I expected the team to play like we practice. We didn’t panic in the first half, and began to play more focused in the second half. We started communicating better, and did a better job of kicking the ball with reason on the field. I’m looking forward to playing more organized in the future than we showed early on today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.