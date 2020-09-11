Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
WESTERN DUBUQUE (1-1) at INDIANOLA (1-1)
Kickoff — 6 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Western Dubuque was originally scheduled to play at Charles City this week before a coronavirus outbreak forced Charles City to cancel the game. The Bobcats are coming off a huge win over Dubuque Hempstead and now take aim at a second consecutive opponent from Class 4A. The Indians’ game against Des Moines Lincoln had been canceled. Expect the Bobcats to play another solid game as the defending Class 3A champions begin to make their mark on 2020.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 28, Indianola 24
CLINTON (0-1) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Wahlert won, 48-0
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are coming off a big victory in which their backup quarterback, Bryce Rudiger, was thrust into a starting role. Clinton, meanwhile, has been in the midst of some rough times on the football field. Not only did the River Kings go winless last season, they have scored only 60 total points since the onset of the 2019 season. Wahlert’s schedule will get tougher moving forward, but this should be a good night for the Eagles to gain some confidence and momentum.
TH prediction — Wahlert 42, Clinton 7
WEST DELAWARE (3-0) at DECORAH (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — West Delaware won, 26-20
Outlook — The Hawks have outscored their opponents, 156-6, this season, with the only points they’ve allowed coming late in last week’s blowout victory over Clinton. West Delaware is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A and so far has looked the part of a potential playoff powerhouse. A road trip to another traditionally strong program should serve as a nice early season test for the Hawks. Decorah has won each of its first two games by a single point, and the defenses could determine who wins this one.
TH prediction — West Delaware 35, Decorah 21
MAQUOKETA (0-0) AT WEST LIBERTY (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cardinals are getting a late start to the season due to the coronavirus hitting their locker room, but now are ready to get the 2020 campaign underway. It won’t be easy in a visit to Class 2A No. 5-ranked West Liberty to open District 5 play. The Comets are led by Jahsiah Galvan on the ground, with 508 yards and three touchdowns. The defense has allowed 21 total points to solid programs in West Branch and Mediapolis, so the Maquoketa offense behind QB Kannon Coakley will have to be in rhythm quickly to open the year.
TH prediction — West Liberty 28, Maquoketa 24
CASCADE (1-1) AT WEST BRANCH (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — West Branch won, 26-7
Outlook — This should be a tight contest, with the Cougars offense really heating up behind some fresh faces. Running back Jack Menster has been a beast, rolling up 392 yards and five touchdowns rushing with another 60 yards and a score receiving, including a 235-yard rushing performance in a 42-36 win at Maquoketa Valley last week. New QB Justin Roling has completed 52% of his passes and has found a key target in Tanner Simon, who has hauled in six passes for 102 yards. The Class 1A No. 10-ranked Bears have been a tough team to beat, especially at their Little Rose Bowl home field, but the Cougars will give them a run.
TH prediction — West Branch 34, Cascade 33
NE GOOSE LAKE (1-1) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Beckman won, 56-21
Outlook — The Trailblazers got out to a late start to the season last week in a loss to Anamosa, and at times struggled on the defensive end. Expect a stronger performance tonight on that side of the ball, plus another explosive effort from receiver Trent Koelker, who pulled in two interceptions at defensive back — returning one for a TD — while catching six passes for 116 yards and two scores.
TH prediction — Beckman 42, Northeast Goose Lake 20
BELLEVUE (1-1) AT NORTH LINN (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Comets were cooled down a bit last week against 1A Monticello, but should find their offensive groove again tonight in Troy Mills. Quarterback Max Jackson, with receivers Jacob Waller and Colby Sieverding, are primed to give the Lynx defenders fits.
TH prediction — Bellevue 45, North Linn 26
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (2-0) AT ALBURNETT (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH.com
Last year — Ed-Co won, 39-0
Outlook — The Class A No. 4-ranked Vikings battled for a hard-fought 14-0 win at Starmont last week and will no doubt aim to play better tonight. Parker Rochford and Keegan Hansel should power Ed-Co to a more consistent performance.
TH prediction — Ed-Co 27, Alburnett 13
Season records (Last week):
O’Neill: 6-1 (2-1)
Ortman: 5-2 (2-2)