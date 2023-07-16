Western Dubuque Vs. Independence
Western Dubuque centerfielder Caleb Klein shields his eyes while making a sliding catch during an Iowa Class 3A substate game this week at Farley, Iowa. The No. 1 Bobcats open play in the state quarterfinals Monday in Iowa City.

 Stephen Gassman

FARLEY, Iowa — Relax. It’s just a game.

That’s the mantra the Western Dubuque baseball team has used while trying to defend the first state championship in program history.

