FARLEY, Iowa — Relax. It’s just a game.
That’s the mantra the Western Dubuque baseball team has used while trying to defend the first state championship in program history.
The Bobcats, ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and each of the seven weeks during the regular season, open their title defense at 5 p.m. Monday against Harlan in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
“It feels great that we’re going back to state after we ran the whole season at No. 1. Now, we finally can prove it down in Iowa City,” said senior centerfielder Caleb Klein, who will play at Southeastern Community College in the fall. “We didn’t play our best ball (in a 4-3 substate final victory over Mount Vernon). We were a little tighter than we should have been, but we’ll play a lot looser down at state.
“When we play tight, we struggle to score runs. But, as soon as we loosen up, we start playing so much better. We just have to stay loose and realize it’s just a game. Don’t worry about it.”
And, when they play loose and win, the Bobcats waste no time in donning celebratory white cowboy hats after the handshake line.
The Bobcats (33-9) have played with a target on their backs all season, despite having to replace half of their starting lineup from last season’s 7-1 state championship victory over perennial powerhouse Davenport Assumption. They responded by hitting .344 as a team and posting a 2.96 team ERA while winning the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship since joining the league in 2019.
The Bobcats’ lineup includes three .400 hitters in Isaac Then (.430), Brett Harris (.424) and Klein (.421), while Connor Maiers (.379), Jake Goodman (.350) and Hunter Quagliano (.315) have hit better than .300. Colton McIlrath, Bradyn Delaney and Tanner Anderson provide plenty of offense at the bottom half of the lineup and shouldn’t be overlooked.
The Bobcats have won five straight after dropping a doubleheader to Class 4A powerhouse Cedar Rapids Prairie in the second-to-last doubleheader of the MVC season.
Western Dubuque rolled to a 10-0 victory over Maquoketa in the first round of the substate tournament and handled Independence, 11-4, in the semifinals before coming from behind to beat Mount Vernon.
“Our guys, even the new starters this year, will be a lot more comfortable down at state after playing in front of 900 people the last couple of games here in the substate,” said 24-year head coach Casey Bryant, who has led the Bobcats to all seven of their state tournament appearances. “We had a couple of guys who were nervous (against Independence), but they worked through it and played really well against Mount Vernon.
“A lot of times, when you’re in a big game with a big crowd, you’re afraid to make a mistake and it snowballs on you. They learned against Mount Vernon that they can pick each other up. If somebody makes a mistake, you’re fine. It’s just a baseball game. You have to disengage from the moment and keep reminding yourself it’s just a game. Relax.”
The Bobcats return four key starters — Klein, Then, Harris and Jake Goodman — from last year’s title game. And they experienced quite a lot last summer in Iowa City.
Then-senior Garrett Kadolph delivered a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bobcats past Winterset, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round.
“You never know the outcome of a game,” said Then, the winner of the state championship game last season who has two postseason wins this summer. “That’s why you have to play all seven innings and get all 21 outs, because anything can happen in the state tournament.”
Western Dubuque also came from behind to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9-6, in the semifinals before dominating Assumption.
“Last year gave us a ton of confidence,” Goodman said. “The first round was a little shaky, but after that we settled down and played really good baseball. You can’t expect to run over teams at state, so you really have to take it one pitch at a time and focus on playing your game.
“The big thing we learned last year was that anyone can beat anyone once you get down there. You have to stay loose and play how you played the whole year. The pitchers have to know that the defense will back them up and that our bats will get going, like they have all year.”
The quarterfinal meeting with Harlan (22-14) means a little more to Bryant, a former Creston High School standout. The teams haven’t played since 2012, when the Bobcats rolled to a 12-1 decision at the state tournament.
“I grew up wanting to beat them in everything, and I still do. I don’t think that ever changes when you’re facing a rival,” he said. “But they have a really good team. Any team you face at this point in the season is going to be really good.
“Harlan reminds me a lot of West Delaware but with a little more pop. They’re very athletic, and they’ve been swinging it very well lately. They have a lot of big, strong kids who like to hit for power. A lot of their guys were on the football team that won state last year, and they certainly look the part.”
The Bobcats could face a familiar foe in the semifinals, as Dubuque Wahlert landed the fourth seed and will meet fifth-seeded Ballard in the final game of the opening round. Western Dubuque and Wahlert split a pair of MVC games this season.
The Golden Eagles won the first game, 6-5, on June 16, while the Bobcats completed an 8-7 victory on June 29 after it had been suspended due to a lights issue at Petrakis Park on June 16.